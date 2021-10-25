CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaf it alone: Why you should leave the leaves alone

By Jon Rudder
 6 days ago
Here’s something you may not have heard before: don’t rake the fallen leaves covering your lawn.

Environmentalists say it’s better to leave it alone. The leaf layer is like a mini-ecosystem that is helpful to the bugs, soil and overall health of your garden.

However, some landscaping experts say certain yards do need raking. If that’s you, or if you prefer the manicured look, you’re encouraged to use the leaves for composting.

Decomposing leaves enrich the soil, adding nutrients and organic material. You can also think of it this way, leaving the leaves on our properties means less pickup and disposal by our cities, reducing costs and carbon emissions from trucks.

If you do like a well-manicured lawn, make sure it's not at the expense of your back. A chiropractor at the Cleveland Clinic says to remember “B-L-T” or bending, lifting, and twisting.

Doctors say this can cause intense lower back pain, especially when done repeatedly for a long time.

It’s important to take breaks often when doing yard work and switch up raking with both sides of your body.

