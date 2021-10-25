CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond non-profit mainstay honored for years of service

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 6 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Pat Tomlinson is a treasure. Tomlinson works the front desk at SOAR365 . The Richmond-based non-profit helps to train people with disabilities to find meaningful jobs all across Central Virginia.

Tomlinson, who was born blind, has worked at SOAR365 for more than 40 years. She is also a big fan of CBS 6 News.

Recently, Greg McQuade visited Tomlinson to reward her for her dedication to helping others.

"Pat, I want to let all of our viewers know about your dedication and hard work here at SOAR365," Greg said. "For that, we want to say thank you very much from the bottom of our hearts. So here, Pat is a gift card as part of our CBS 6 Gives."

RPD facing rise in homicide, fall in officer numbers

Richmond Police currently have over 100 vacancies in their department and that number seems to be growing by the day. The chief and command staff are trying to solve this issue while dealing with factors that are triggering crime numbers.
