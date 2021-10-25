CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook

Australia Wants Kids Under 16 to Get Parental Consent to Use Social Media Platforms

By Alyse Messmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Social media companies that do not comply with the new guidelines could face fines of 10 million Australian dollars, comparable to $7.5...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
bocamag.com

How to Get Your Kids to Practice Safe Social Media

I grew up on the cutting edge of technology and social media. I remember patiently waiting for my AOL internet to connect via dial up–a sound that still haunts me and many others to this day. I got my first pager at 14, my first cell phone at 19, and was a first generation Facebook-er and Instagrammer. It’s no surprise electronic devices and social media are now a staple in our lives and for our children. Let’s be honest, it’s almost second nature for them at this point!
KIDS
Cat Country 107.3

Should South Jersey Parents Allow Unsupervised Social Media Use Under Age 10?

The month of October is National Bullying Prevention Month. In keeping with the theme, let's take a moment and think about how much that landscape has changed over the last thirty years or so. First of all, social media wasn't anything any of us 90s kids really had to navigate until we were in middle school. Once it became a part of our lives, the only platform any of us were really active on was Myspace.
POLITICS
9&10 News

Senate Questions Social Media Executives On Harm to Kids

Executives from several social media platforms like YouTube and Snapchat were questioned by senators Tuesday about how they plan to keep kids safe online. It comes after former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen testified that Instagram appears to seriously harm teens, especially young girls. Senators are asking these platforms...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Coleman
Shore News Network

‘How Can You Allow This?’: Lawmakers Grill Social Media Executives On Platforms’ Harm To Kids

Members of the Senate Commerce Committee interrogated executives from Snap, YouTube and TikTok on the negative effects their platforms had on children during a hearing Tuesday. Lawmakers stressed the importance of platform transparency, demanding insight into the social media companies’ algorithms and content moderation decisions. Republican Senators also raised privacy...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Trump launches new social media platform

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
POTUS
wshu.org

Blumenthal, Congress fear social media endangers kids

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) questioned policy leads from TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube on how their social media platforms affect vulnerable young users on Tuesday. Blumenthal, who chairs the Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, led the hearing after a Facebook whistle-blower testified before the same subcommittee earlier this month and addressed the dangers of big tech companies and their algorithms. A video of that earlier hearing went viral after Blumenthal asked Facebook’s global head of safety whether the company would commit to “ending finsta,” fake accounts run by children on Instagram to get around their parents.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KEYC

Social media platforms proving dangerous to younger generations

Investigators believe a prop gun handled by Alec Baldwin fired a single live round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza on the movie set. 'Bomb cyclone' leaves thousands without power in Northeast. Updated: 35 minutes ago. |. A nor’easter that battered the Atlantic coast with hurricane-force...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Platforms#Online Privacy#Media Companies#Australians#The Associated Press
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: How social media platforms impact kid and teen mental health

As more reporting emerges over how platforms like Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat handle young users, and how the content they consume affects their mental health, focus has also turned to the role parents and caregivers play in keeping their children safe while engaging with the apps. What responsibility are...
KIDS
Washington Post

Want to protect people from social media? Start with kids.

Appropriate nicotine levels, flavor restrictions and warning labels for cigarettes have long been a subject of national debate. One thing, however, has been near-certain ever since the risks of smoking became obvious: Tobacco shouldn’t be sold to children. What, then, of the latest addictive threat on the scene? This is social media.
KIDS
Globe Gazette

SKIPPER: Want privacy? Stay off social media

In case you haven’t noticed, there is no such thing as privacy anymore. I was completing an information form online the other day for an organization for which I had no previous contact. I typed in the first few letters of my name on my laptop – and instantly the rest of my name as well as my address, phone number and email address appeared, saving me the time of filling in all that information.
INTERNET
NEWSBTC

How Social Platform Chingari is Using Web 3.0 to Transform the Traditional Way We Use Social Media

This isn’t news to anyone, but sometimes it is nice to realize that—contrary to news headlines—not all the change is bad. In fact, the last decade has seen so much innovation and so many improvements to technology that even 2015 seems like a different world. Internet speeds, connecting with anyone globally (for free), and our ability to reach large groups of people without a middleman is nothing short of revolutionary.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Australia
studyfinds.org

1 in 3 young children are already using social media apps — without parental supervision

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Social media can be a very distressing place, even for a grown adult. With that in mind, a new study finds a third of children between seven and nine years-old are already using social media apps. However, a team at the University of Michigan says many of these young children are browsing social media without parental supervision.
KIDS
oruoracle.com

Use social media to increase readership

Social media platforms are the best way to drive traffic to your new site. So, set up a Facebook Fan Page, and get your audience to like your publication. Even add a Facebook Like Box to your website to increase your audience. Then when you publish a story, add a link and teaser on your Facebook Fan Page.
INTERNET
KCRG.com

Lawmakers aim for bipartisan change on social media platforms

Iowa State released two complete internal and independent reports on the school's Crew Club following the deaths of two students in a boating accident. After almost half a century, the city of Manchester will have a new mayor next year. Court orders restrictions on picketers at Davenport Deere site. Updated:...
IOWA STATE
Brenham Banner-Press

Are Your Kids Using Social Media? Not Sure? Here’s How to Protect Them

(StatePoint) While most social media apps require that users be over 13 years old, this hasn’t stopped many younger children from opening accounts, according to new research. The recently-released C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health finds that 49% of parents ages 10-12 and 32% of parents of...
KIDS
KHQ Right Now

MMIP Task Force hosts social media safety presentation for parents & kids

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - With kids engaging in apps like Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram, the Montana Missing Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Task Force is asking that parents monitor these social media platforms to help keep their children safe. Although apps come with their own safety risks, officials say Snapchat has recently...
KIDS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
620K+
Followers
66K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy