Orange County, NY

Man, 23, Jumps To His Death From Bear Mountain Bridge, State Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
A Hudson Valley man who jumped to his death from the Bear Moutain Bridge has been identified by New York State Police.

Orange County resident, Justin J. Griffith, age 23, of Highland Falls, died around 10:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 22 after jumping from the bridge near Cortlandt, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

His vehicle was found near the bridge, Hicks said.

A search on Friday failed to find his body. His body was recovered by the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team on Saturday, Oct. 23.

No signs of foul play have been discovered.

Amazing 86
6d ago

I remember when I was much younger and would hear about suicides. I would always say things like “how could they do that " "nothing is that bad" etc…. Now that I’m older and lived a decent amount of life, I will say that I still don’t agree with people’s decision to end their lives, however I can understand why some do. I think most people take for granted the strength they possess to deal with the many traumas that comes with normal everyday life, not to mention the unfortunate tragedies and obstacles that can arise. I have learned to never judge a person’s mental health based on my own. What seems like a walk in a park to some, may feel like climbing MT. Everest to others. May this young person RIP.

28
CW-Guest
6d ago

Heartbreaking 💔! So many people are suffering in silence. May he Rest In Peace, and condolences 💐 to his family.

10
June
6d ago

This world has gone mad. People are sick of it & we have made it so EXPENSIVE to even live. So hard to see a light sometimes 💔. So sad

