Hagerstown Community College opens new Incubator on campus

Hagerstown Community College is adding onto their investment in hopes of shaping the future for their students.

A ribbon cutting was held Monday for The Fletcher Incubator is inside the Center for Business and Entrepreneurial Studies, which has already undergone a $11 million renovation.

“The mission is to grow economic development in Washington County, by recruiting those in and outside of the county, to start or grow their businesses in the Fletcher Incubator,” said HCC President Jim Klauber. “We work with these start-ups from day one, to prepare them for graduation and to spin them off to our economic development friends in the city and the county, where they can sustain and grow.”

The Fletcher Incubator has community support from partners such as the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, TEDCO, Washington County Community and Economic Development, the Alice Virginia and David W. Fletcher Foundation, and SCORE.

A public grand opening for the David W. Fletcher Incubator + Labs will be held on Thursday, November 4, from 4 to 6 p.m .

There will be a guided tour of Incubator + labs during the event. It's free of charge and open to the public.