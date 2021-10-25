CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

System of a Down’s Serj Tankian “Doing Well” After Covid-19 Diagnosis

By Vince Neilstein
MetalSucks
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSystem of a Down frontman Serj Tankian is “doing well” after coming down with Covid-19 according to a post from the singer on social media. System of a Down postponed a pair of shows in Los Angeles this past weekend as a result of Tankian contracting the coronavirus despite being fully...

www.metalsucks.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
mxdwn.com

Serj Tankian Shares Health Update After Testing Positive For Covid-19, Comments On Vaccines

Serj Tankian, lead singer of heavy metal band System of a Down, has given an update on his condition after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. Because of this, System of a Down had to postpone their shows with Korn, Helmet and Russian Circles. In a post on his Instagram, Tankian shows appreciation for all of the people who have sent him well wishes and support after his announcement of testing positive for the virus. Tankian hopes to be free of all symptoms soon, and states that he believes being vaccinated greatly helped in his handling of the virus. Most of the post is dedicated to portraying the Covid vaccine as not being in his words a “one size fits all” situation. He doesn’t want to encourage one decision for all people, and reiterates that each person should make the decision for themselves based on what they know about their body and possible risks. At the end of the post he does once again thank the vaccine and say he is glad that he, along with his elderly parents have the vaccine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Vaccines
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
mobihealthnews.com

Fujifilm India introduces AI software for COVID-19 pneumonia diagnosis

Fujifilm India has partnered with Bangalore-based multi-speciality private healthcare provider Sakra World Hospital to launch a new AI-enabled software assisting doctors in diagnosing COVID-19 pneumonia. WHAT IT DOES. The COVID-19 Pneumonia Image Analysis Programme automatically analyses chest CT images and display findings. It features Fujifilm's picture archiving and communication system...
SOFTWARE
MetalSucks

Current and Ex Members of Sepultura and Integrity Team Up in Corroded Spiral

Iggor Cavalera (ex-Sepultura, Cavalera Conspiracy, etc.), Integrity frontman Dwid Hellion, and the Venezuelan electronic producer Cardopusher (né Luis Garban) have announced that they’ve teamed up to create a new supergroup, Corroded Spiral. The trio will release their debut four-song EP, Ancient Nocturnal Summoning, digitally on December 3 via Phantom Limb.
ROCK MUSIC
MetalSucks

Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy Kilmister Reunited in Animated Video for “Hellraiser”

For obvious reasons, it’s not possible for Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy Kilmister to film a music video today. So for the clip to promote “Hellraiser,” the 1991 Ozzy/Motörhead song that was recently re-released as a(n artificial) duet between the two, they went animated. Maybe you think that’s a letdown, but...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serj Tankian
Revolver

Serj Tankian Tests Positive for COVID, System of a Down Reschedule Shows

It's been less than a week since System of a Down played their first show in two years, and the pandemic is already knocking them back off the saddle. The band have announced that frontman Serj Tankian has tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result, they're being forced to reschedule this weekend's headlining shows in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
brooklynvegan.com

System of a Down reschedule shows after Serj Tankian tests positive for COVID

System of a Down recently made their return to the road, playing their first show in two years at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Area last week. Unfortunately, their tour is already being forced to pause. Frontman Serj Tankian has tested positive for COVID, so the band's Los Angeles shows, which were scheduled for October 23 and 23 (and postponed from for May of 2020), have been postponed to February 4 and 5, 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy