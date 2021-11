Derrick Henry is going to get his yards, there’s no doubting that. But can the Chiefs slow the NFL’s leading rusher enough to get by in Tennessee?. On this episode of The Star’s daily podcast, SportsBeat KC, beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell and columnist Sam Mellinger break down Sunday’s Chiefs-Titans game. It promises to be a high-scoring affair with Henry and Patrick Mahomes, who leads the NFL in passing touchdowns (despite the fact that the Chiefs top the league in turnovers).

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO