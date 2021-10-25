CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Choosing the Right Dentists for Your Teenager

metrodetroitmommy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood oral care is important for a healthy, bright smile from childhood to adulthood. With so many options and issues around, you may be having a hard time choosing a good dentist for your kids. Read on to see five important tips that will help you choose the right dentist for...

metrodetroitmommy.com

Comments / 0

Related
pittsburghbettertimes.com

How To Choose the Right Divorce Attorney for You

Dealing with a divorce is challenging. You have several decisions to make during a limited amount of time. First, you must learn how to navigate the legal ins and outs of the divorce process. If you recently filed for divorce, learn how to choose the right divorce attorney for you.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
tching.com

Green Tea Health Benefits; Choosing the Right Tea for Your Needs

The health benefits of green tea have already been discussed by various sources. However, when it comes to Japanese green tea, there are various types of green tea such as sencha, hojicha, gyokuro, matcha, etc. The benefits vary depending on the method of production and characteristics of each type of green tea. This article explains the health benefits of the main types of green teas, as well as which teas contain the most of each type of benefit and how to choose teas for particular reasons or timing.
FOOD & DRINKS
SCDNReports

Is Your Teenager in an Abusive Relationship?

Is Your Teenager in an Abusive Relationship?SCDN Graphics Department. Teenage Relationship Abuse – Don’t Let It Happen to Your Teen. Teenage dating relationships can be very stressful for both the teen and the parents. Parents want to retain control of their child’s life and protect their child at all costs. Physical and sexual abuse may be obvious forms of relationship abuse. However, teasing and downgrading a person’s self-worth may be more subtle and harder to recognize.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dentists#Choose The Right#Cdc#The Dentist
shefinds

This Is The One Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Immediately (It’s Loaded With Saturated Fat!)

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for people in the United States? Things like high cholesterol, obesity, and high blood pressure are all things that can put you at greater risk for having heart disease later in life. And on top of that, the traditional American lifestyle already leaves you susceptible. Between the high rates of obesity and the amount of sugars and preservatives in our food, it’s important to be proactive by leading a lifestyle that promotes heart health. That starts with your diet—knowing what you’re putting into your body and the effect it has on you is crucial.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
EatThis

One Person Has Died After Eating at This Chain, Experts Say

Whether you're getting a meal from your local hole-in-the-wall restaurant or venturing out to a Michelin-starred eatery, you run the risk of potentially getting food poisoning from practically any meal you consume. While taking certain preventative steps, like checking out a restaurant's ratings and health violations online, avoiding raw or undercooked eggs or meat products, and washing your hands thoroughly before you eat can all help reduce your risk of illness, sometimes, even those measures aren't enough.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
SheFinds

This Is Actually The Worst Canned Food Health Experts Say You Should Stop Eating Because It Causes Discomfort And Bloating

Although it can be a normal part of digestion, bloating can be frustrating, especially when it happens regularly. Beyond hurting your confidence, it can be accompanied by a number of digestive symptoms, most commonly an uncomfortable feeling of fullness. If you experience chronic bloating, it could be a sign that something in your digestive tract has gone awry—if you notice bloating more than normal, it is important to look closely at your lifestyle and get to the root cause.
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 60, Do Not Take This OTC Medication Every Day, Officials Say

As you get older, you're more likely to have a number of medications you take every day to address ongoing health issues. Some of these are likely prescribed by your doctor, while others may be over-the-counter (OTC) medications or vitamins that are thought to be beneficial to your day-to-day activities. But are you regularly taking something you shouldn't be? U.S. officials are now recommending that anyone over the age of 60 remove one very common OTC med from their daily routine altogether, because it might end up more harmful than beneficial for older adults. Read on to find out what medication you should not be taking every day.
HEALTH
Health

4 Foods That Cause Constipation, According to Experts

Unless you've been blessed with a perfectly regular digestive system regardless of what you eat, you probably know that what goes into your body has a huge impact on what comes out of it—and that it could exacerbate constipation. But before you start limiting your diet to water and prunes,...
HEALTH
althealthworks.com

Superfood Popular Among Surfers Eradicates Cancer Cells While Reducing Blood Sugar and Cholesterol in Overweight Adults

For most people, the consumption of berries is limited to only a few different types, and they are almost never organic. Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries (in that order) are the three most popular types in the U.S., but they’re almost never organic and are often heavily sprayed with chemicals, including strawberries which ranked #1 on the 2018 ‘Dirty Dozen’ list by the Environmental Working Group.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy