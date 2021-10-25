CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Booming home prices are boosting state and local governments

By Andrea Riquier
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Property tax collections rose to the highest since at least 2009 as the housing market stayed hot through the COVID downturn, according to a recent...

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Home prices could see ‘bumpy’ road ahead, top analyst says

(TheRealDeal) – After months of U.S. home prices rapidly accelerating, new figures show the growth is slowing — not that bargain hunters are ready to whip out their wallets. U.S. home prices rose 19.8 percent year-over-year in August, after July’s 19.7 percent annual increase, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index. The leveling […]
BUSINESS
CBS Denver

Affordable Housing Ballot Measures Could Impact Colorado Mountain Communities

(CBS4)– With 2021’s Election Day right around the corner, towns across Colorado’s high country have made it clear: affordable housing is a top priority. “‘Where am I going to live? I just got kicked out of my house’ — I constantly hear this for a myriad of reasons, but that’s where we’re at. We’re in a crisis, we really are in a crisis,” said Dave Chapin, Mayor of the Town of Vail. (credit: CBS) Chapin says the tourists have flooded Vail while the employees are leaving. A ballot measure this November would increase the sales tax rate by .5% (personal groceries excluded), bringing...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Home Price#Commercial Real Estate#Price Index#Census Bureau#Nahb
24/7 Wall St.

The American City With Most Mortgage Fraud Risk

The U.S. housing market has exploded. The carefully followed S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller Index showed home prices in America rose 19.8% in August compared to the same month last year. In three cities–Phoenix, San Diego, and Tampa–the number was up over 25%. What has triggered the surge? Americans are relocating in large numbers. People have left […]
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Motley Fool

Homes Are Finally Becoming More Affordable, Data Shows

Here's some good news for buyers and homeowners alike. Housing is the typical American's largest monthly expense, and so it's important to keep it to a manageable level. That's been a challenge for buyers, though. The reason? Home prices have soared due to low inventory and attractive mortgage rates fueling a surge in buyer demand. These days, some buyers are stretching their budgets and taking on higher mortgage payments that may be a reach.
REAL ESTATE
newspressnow.com

States spending the most on housing and community development

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed many stresses on low and middle-income families, and one of the most noteworthy is housing affordability. Supply chain breakdowns have slowed new housing construction, the market for homebuyers is one of the most competitive in memory, and rents nationwide have increased by 13.8% since January 2021. Even as these trends continue to worsen, federal COVID-19 emergency relief measures have expired, including income supports like expanded unemployment benefits and housing policies like mortgage forbearance and the federal eviction moratorium.
REAL ESTATE
CBS Seattle

Real Estate Prices Soaring; San Francisco Area Home Sells For $1.4 Million Over Asking Price

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Even in the San Francisco Bay Area’s rebounding real estate market, the recent sale of a four-bedroom Berkeley home was raising eyebrows. The house, located on a desirable corner lot in the Claremont neighborhood, was initially priced at $2.75 million but sold for $4.25 million — a whopping $1.4 million over its listing. It is a sign of the times, according to real estate agents across the Bay Area. Since the market awoke from its COVID slumber, prices of homes have soared and bidding wars have escalated from Marin County to the Silicon Valley. “In the East Bay, there’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CNN

Barbara Corcoran: Home buyers can't afford to wait

Waiting for the wild housing market to calm down before buying a place?. Don't bother, said Barbara Corcoran, the founder of the Corcoran Group real estate firm and star of "Shark Tank," during a CNN Business Foreseeable Future discussion on the current housing market madness. "I don't think it is...
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy