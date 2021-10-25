Booming home prices are boosting state and local governments
Property tax collections rose to the highest since at least 2009 as the housing market stayed hot through the COVID downturn, according to a recent...www.marketwatch.com
Property tax collections rose to the highest since at least 2009 as the housing market stayed hot through the COVID downturn, according to a recent...www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.https://www.marketwatch.com/
Comments / 0