Matt Nagy was hoping to avoid a two-game losing streak when he faced Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, but he'd have no such luck, and now more ill fortune as fallen his way. One day after being dismantled in a 38-3 shellacking at the hands of the Buccaneers, Nagy has tested positive for COVID-19 -- he announced on Monday -- forcing him into quarantine. He's the latest on the team to be affected by the novel coronavirus, with the Bears having placed at least five players on the COVID/Reserve list over the past two weeks.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO