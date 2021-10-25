CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

New poster, promos and featurette for Marvel’s Eternals released

By Amie Cranswick
flickeringmyth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith its release just under two weeks away, Marvel has shared more promotional material for Eternals with a poster featuring the Celestial Arishem, a couple of new promos, and a ‘Marvel 101’ featurette which tells viewers everything they need to know about Eternals before it hits cinemas; check...

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why on earth is Angelina Jolie in Marvel’s Eternals?

There is something going on with Eternals, Oscar winner Chloé Zhao’s debut dip into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Perhaps it’s that this is one of the first MCU episodes to arrive almost fully formed, without endless teases and character introductions during previous instalments. Maybe it’s the way August’s final full trailer seemed to apologise for this in advance, explaining that Earth’s cosmic guardians had not bothered taking down mean ol’ Thanos during the Earth-shattering events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame because they had been told not to by some pesky unknown entity. But more likely it’s that ... hang on, is that Angelina Jolie in a blond wig and silver spandex?
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Fans React to New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Character Casting

James Gunn officially confirmed that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) has cast actor Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in the hotly anticipated third chapter of Gunn’s trilogy. Teased in the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 (2017), fans have been eagerly awaiting word on who Marvel Studios would tap to play the powerful cosmic hero. Now that Poulter has been cast as the Marvel Comics legend joining popular MCU characters like Rocket Racoon and Groot, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions — and memes featuring Poulter’s past roles.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Zendaya Says Everyone Is in Danger After Peter Parker's Identity Reveal

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters at the end of the year, and Marvel fans are on the edge of their seats waiting to find out if all of the casting rumors are true. In addition to some potential surprises, the new movie will see the return of many MCU fan-favorites. However, it sounds like no one is safe now that the world knows Spider-Man's identity, which was revealed at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. In fact, Zendaya (MJ) recently spoke with Empire (via The Direct) about Peter Parker's loved ones being in danger.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Chan
Person
Chloe Zhao
Person
Richard Madden
Person
Barry Keoghan
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
Lia Mchugh
Person
Kit Harington
Inside the Magic

Marvel Director Claims Captain America Is ‘Infinity War’ “Villain”

Could Captain America have stopped Thanos before Endgame? Every Marvel fan has an opinion on Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and how Thanos and The Snap were maybe not so inevitable. Perhaps if the Avengers had played their cards right to begin with, the Time Heist in Avengers: Endgame (2019) would’ve been unnecessary, with Thanos (Josh Brolin) defeated and The Blip averted.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Eternals Promo Confirms Superman Exists In The MCU

Marvel's Eternals is beginning to ramp up its marketing and promotional campaign, following the film's big Hollywood premiere. Obviously, as the first wave of critics and fans get to see Eternals (and learn its game-changing secrets for the Marvel Cinematic Universe), there are certain details of the film that will cause a big buzz. Marvel Studios has apparently chosen to give one of those secrets away for free, early, by releasing a new preview for Eternals that reveals that the characters of the MCU are all too aware of the existence of DC's god-like hero: Superman.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Mark Ruffalo Says Playing Hulk Was Difficult Until Thor: Ragnarok

The Hulk is one of the more complex heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even giving actor Mark Ruffalo a difficult time until he portrayed the Avenger in Thor: Ragnarok. Ruffalo first appeared as Bruce Banner in 2012's The Avengers, taking over for Edward Norton after 2008's The Incredible Hulk. While Ruffalo spent the majority of his time as Banner in The Avengers, Thor: Ragnarok provided him the first opportunity to give Hulk the spotlight, which was helped by the advancements in technology. The release of a new book reveals how the actor found Ragnarok as the first MCU film that wasn't difficult to bring the Hulk to life.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Featurette#Promos#Eternals#Super Heroes#American Woman
automoblog.net

Lexus Eternals Vehicles Pay Tribute to New Marvel Studios’ Film

Lexus and Marvel Studios have teamed up for a special series of Lexus Eternals vehicles, inspired by the superheroes from the film, which opens on November 5th. The Eternals story follows a group of heroes who protected Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants mysteriously return, the Eternals reunite to defend humanity once again. A unique custom-body wrap characterizes each vehicle to match the heroes from the film.
CARS
gtplanet.net

Marvel’s Eternals Get Their Own Fleet of Lexus Cars

Lexus has revealed a selection of ten personalized vehicles to tie into next month’s Marvel Cinematic Universe release Eternals. If you’re not up to speed with the MCU, Eternals follows a group of ten ancient and immortal beings who, after millennia apart, band together to combat an existential threat to Earth caused by two successive uses of the Infinity Gauntlet — in Infinity War and Endgame — on the planet.
CARS
Baller Status

Lexus Reveals Vehicles Inspired By Marvel’s “Eternals”

As part of their ongoing partnership, Lexus teams up with Marvel Studios to design 10 character-themed concept vehicles, based on all 10 super heroes from the highly anticipated film, Eternals. Each otherworldly custom-wrapped “Eternals” Lexus vehicle is inspired by the unique individual armor design, iconography and super power of each...
BUSINESS
themainstreetmouse.com

New ‘Eternals’ Promo Reveals Superman Exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

An all-new “Eternals” promo just dropped and it’s confirmed some super news: the fact that Superman exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!. Marvel’s “Eternals” is only a month away from its release in theaters and as Disney begins increasing its promotion of the film a new commercial recently released acknowledging the existence of one of the most iconic DC characters of all time. However, from what we’ve gathered so far, he probably won’t actually appear in the film.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
ComicBook

Marvel's Eternals Have "Honor" in Action-Packed New Footage

"We're Eternals. We came here 7,000 years ago to protect humans from the Deviants. Now they're back," says Sersi (Gemma Chan) to the human Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) in the latest action-packed TV spot for Marvel's Eternals. In the epic story spanning thousands of years and exploring the origins of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sersi and her tight-knit team of long-hidden heroes step back out of the shadows to once again save humanity from Kro and the devious Deviants. See the latest look at Eternals, from Academy Award-winning Nomadland director Chloé Zhao, in the new TV spot "Honor."
TV SERIES
IGN

Marvel Studios' Eternals - "Introducing the Eternals" Official Featurette

Meet the cast of the heroes from the upcoming movie, Marvel Studios' Eternals, in this new featurette. Marvel Studios' Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again. The cast includes Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Marvel Studios' Eternals, directed by Chloé Zhao, opens in theaters on November 5, 2021.
MOVIES
US Magazine

Harry Styles Reportedly Cast as Thanos’ Brother Eros in Marvel’s ‘Eternals’

Another line on his resume? Harry Styles has reportedly joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the upcoming film Eternals. “Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere — Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos,” tweeted Variety reporter Matt Donnelly on Tuesday, October 19. According to Variety editor Marc Malkin, the “audience squealed” when the Grammy winner, 27, appeared on the screen.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Marvel’s Kevin Feige Talks ‘Eternals’ Ambition and That ‘Venom’ Surprise

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige counts himself fortunate to have spent years working with Stan Lee, the comic book writer who became world famous thanks to cameos in films based on Marvel creations. But Feige regrets never meeting Jack Kirby, the legendary artist whose work included Captain America, X-Men, the Hulk, Fantastic Four and many more. Eternals is Kirby’s latest creation to come to the big screen, with filmmaker Chloé Zhao adapting the cosmic tale the writer-artist introduced in the 1970s. “The whole movie is a love letter to what one man was able to do with a pencil, sitting at a...
MOVIES
houstonianonline.com

First reviews for Marvel’s ‘Eternals: An Epic Story’, but is it worth it?

Note: This article contains files spoilers. The first wave of reactions to the Marvel movie eternity Inside. The film introduces the newest team of superheroes from Marvel Studios in just two weeks. They are the Eternal Beings, which are immortal beings who were sent to Earth by the Celestials to...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy