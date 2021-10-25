Letters to the Editor: For helmets, UK should wear blue or white. No more chrome.

The views and opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Merrill Foto News, its publishers, Editor, or staff. Elbridge Gerry, governor of Massachusetts in 1812, was the first elected official, who unfairly divided his state’s voting areas, to benefit his political party, and thus, we have the word: “Gerrymandering.” where the political party in power draws voting district lines to their advantage. The redistricting that was done in 2011 in Wisconsin, behind closed doors, is often used as one of the worst examples of Gerrymandering in United States history. Following the 2020 census, legislative maps will again be redrawn in Wisconsin. Please telephone our state representatives: (Mary Felzkowski, telephone number 608.266.2509, and Calvin Callahan, telephone number 608.266.7694), and ask them to follow the advice and recommendations of the People’s Map Commission, which will draw congressional, senate, and state legislative district maps. This commission is non-partisan and thus has no inherent bias towards a political party. Maps drawn by this commission will put an end to Gerrymandering.

