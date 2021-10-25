$200 million wind turbine facility to bring 310 jobs to Portsmouth, Northam says

Gov. Ralph Northam and U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm talk after an offshore wind economic development announcement on Monday at the Port of Virginia. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot

Portsmouth attracted a $200 million offshore wind facility, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday, as Hampton Roads and Virginia compete to attract businesses in the emerging East Coast industry.

“Virginia is all in for offshore wind,” Northam said.

Northam called the planned turbine blade finishing facility the first of its kind in the United States. The project is expected to create 310 jobs.

In a partnership between Dominion Energy and Spain-based manufacturer Siemens Gamesa, the facility will be built on more than 80 acres at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal with the capacity to finish blades for 100 turbines a year. More than $80 million is dedicated toward buildings and equipment. The facility will supply blades for the huge turbines necessary for Dominion’s wind farm planned 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.

Flanked by a large American flag hoisted into the air and a Virginia flag hung off the side of a container crane trolley, Northam announced the project surrounded by Virginia lawmakers and executives from Dominion, Siemens and the Virginia Port Authority. As he spoke, a tugboat sprayed water dozens of feet into the air from its cannon.

Many officials praised the project for helping to diversify a regional economy that traditionally relies on the military, tourism and the ports. Northam noted that just a few years ago, his administration was fighting to stop offshore oil and gas drilling. He signed legislation banning drilling in 2020.

“In just a few years, we have turned the ship literally 180 degrees from offshore drilling to offshore wind,” Northam said.

Steve Dayney, head of offshore North America at Siemens, hoped that the facility would be able to expand as the company secured further offshore projects on the East Coast. Hampton Roads development officials have long hoped to attract all parts of the offshore wind supply chain to the region.

Dayney did not provide any information about how much the blade facility jobs would pay, saying the company had not yet reached that point in the process.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said the project would include 260 full-time employees and 50 service jobs for Dominion’s wind farm.

Granholm said the wind farm would contribute to reaching President Joe Biden’s goal of reducing American greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% by 2030.

“This is symbolic for the entire nation, what is happening right here,” Granholm said.

The state is supporting the blade facility project through Virginia Public Building Authority bonds of up to $17.1 million to help with infrastructure improvements and site preparation work.

First announced in 2019, the 180-turbine Dominion wind farm is expected to generate enough energy to power up to 660,000 homes. Construction is expected to begin in 2024 and the project is slated for completion by 2026.

The announcement also follows plans for the port to lease 40 acres of the Portsmouth Marine Terminal to Orsted, another European renewable energy company helping construct the Dominion wind farm. Port officials finalized that deal in early 2020. Dominion will also lease 72 acres at the terminal for a staging and pre-assembly area for the turbines. That deal was finalized in August.

