Nexomon: Extinction is a game by Vewo Interactive Inc. and a sequel to the RPG-style game Nexomon, which was very successful on both Android and iOS. This game was formerly available on every platform except mobile devices; however, it is now available worldwide. If you’re a Pokémon fan, you’d be very familiar with this game, as it has a similar theme of catching monsters known as Nexomon, with a device specially designed to capture them, called Nexotraps. If you are new to this game, we have compiled a guide of essential beginners tips that will come in handy as you progress through Nexomon Extinction.

