The Philadelphia Eagles have not done a ton to inspire confidence in bettors this season. They have regularly appeared outclassed by superior teams, but they land in a perfect spot for an upset this week with their trip to Las Vegas against an overrated Raiders team. If you are someone that has watched the Eagles play this season, it might be hard to imagine backing them here with a short number. Still, a desperate Eagles team has a nice situational matchup in this spot.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO