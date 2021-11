As a Veteran and a West Point grad, I’ve managed big groups of people, advised lieutenant colonels on tank warfare, and kept my cool jumping out of a few airplanes. I thought transitioning my leadership skills into the business world was going to be easy. What I didn’t realize was how much was being handed to me. I was coming from an organization where everyone knew the mission, grew up in the same Army culture, and all spoke the same professional language. These are all things I’ve taken for granted in the military that I suddenly didn’t have in my MBA program.

MILITARY ・ 7 HOURS AGO