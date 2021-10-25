CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville Police searching for theft suspect

By Sarah Bean
 6 days ago

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville Police Department is asking the public for information concerning a theft at a local gas station in early October.

On October 14 around 10:55 pm, the suspect stole from the BP Gas station located at 6201 Wilmington Pike, Centerville Police Department said.

    Police are looking for the person suspected of stealing from a gas station. (Centerville Police Department)
    Police are looking for the person suspected of stealing from a gas station. (Centerville Police Department)

Anyone with information concerning the theft or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Centerville Police Officer Keith Wallace at 937-433-7661. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can call the Centerville Police Tip Line at 937-433-6590.

WDTN

Troy man killed in Miami County crash

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The man killed in a crash Friday night in Miami County has been identified. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Saturday 51-year-old Charles Hicks of Troy was the driver of a Porsche involved in a crash on US-36 just east of Piqua. OSP said Hicks was not wearing a seatbelt […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Man charged in connection to explosive devices found on Ohio River

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man has been charged in connection to explosive devices found on three towboats and barges on the Ohio River since last Thursday, October 21. Nathaniel Blayn Becker, 42, was charged with possession of an unregistered firearm or explosive device in the United States Magistrate Court. Officials traced the materials used to build […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Crash closes NB lanes of I-75 at SR-4

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The northbound lanes of I-75 were closed Friday due to a semi-truck crash. The crash happened early Friday morning on I-75 at SR-4. Traffic is being rerouted from I-75. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Traffic was being diverted to downtown surface streets and re-entry was available at Stanley Avenue. […]
DAYTON, OH
