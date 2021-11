The annual Hopkins Rains County Hay Show was held on Thursday October 21, 2021 in the arena foyer at the Civic Center. Hay farmers and local banking institutions made up most of the attendance, and they enjoyed fellowship as well as a BBQ lunch catered by Wrights BBQ prior to the announcement of winners. The Hay Show is sponsored annually by Hopkins-Rains Water and Soil Conservation District office headquartered in Sulphur Springs. Another feature of the Hay Show is to direct attention to the Scholarship Program offered by H-R SWCD for high school seniors who plan to pursue a degree in Agricultural Science. Hopkins and Rains county high schools will have applications for students to pick up starting January 1. The next selection of scholarship recipients will be announced during May 2022.

