There continue to be several doubts about the methods and rules to be respected by tennis players to take part in the next edition of the Australian Open 2022, the first Slam of the season. The ban on unvaccinated athletes from not being able to obtain a visa to enter the oceanic territory and therefore not even to participate in the first Grand Slam of the 2022 season has ended in the spotlight: a problem for about 35% of the ATP circuit and 40 % with regard to the WTA.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO