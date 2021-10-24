15 great new books you need to know about

Netflix is ready to introduce a new generation to Rebelde. The reboot to the classic telenovela has an official release date and will feature Andrea Chaparro, daughter of Omar Chaparro, and Sergio Mayer Mori, son of Bárbara Mori and Sergio Mayer, as protagonists. The official release date is January 5, 2022, and the streaming platform released a music video to get you excited on Instagram with the caption, “Are you a Rebel or do you think like yesterday?” In the video, you can see the new generation of Elite Way School students and in an ode to the original RBD group, they are singing the title track from their first album Rebelde which hit No. 1 on the charts in Mexico, Brazil, and Spain and No. 2 on the U.S. Latin charts, per Remezcla.

