Stretch of East Marginal Way closed near Boeing for downed powerlines

SEATTLE — Powerlines and trees that came down during Sunday’s wind and rain storm have closed a stretch of East Marginal Way South in South Seattle.

Both the north and south lanes remain closed Monday between 14th Avenue South and South 86th Place. The closure includes the eastbound and westbound South Park Bridge.

The Seattle Department of Transportation website showed the estimated time for the road to reopen was noon on Monday.

King County Fire District 2 reminded people to far away from fallen utility wires and always assume downed wires are energized.

You should not drive over downed lines and should stay in your car. If you have to evacuate near downed lines, jump away and land with both feet together. Then shuffle away to safety.

Downed powerlines on East Marginal Way South. The road was expected to reopen around noon on Monday. (King County)

