Orange County, NY

School shooting threat in Orange County determined to be a hoax

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fJA74_0cc4FxtQ00

A school shooting threat in Orange County has been determined to be a hoax.

Sunday night, police in Walden posted on Facebook a screenshot of a Snapchat post that had been circulating. In the post, a student, who claimed to have been bullied, said they were planning to shoot up Central High School.

An investigation determined, the Central High referenced in the post was actually in Tennessee, where the person responsible had been arrested.
The post now appears to be going viral in school districts named Central across the country.

Comments / 1

 

