Police Taser suspect for resisting arrest after menacing jogger with a knife

Police in Hyde Park say a man is now facing charges for menacing someone with a knife.



Authorities say Gary P. Hricewich, 33, of Hyde Park, was behind the wheel, when he got into an altercation with a jogger Sunday night. They say Hricewich had a knife in his hand when he got out of the car to confront the runner.

When police arrived, officials say Hricewich refused to comply and attacked the officers.



Officers used a Taser on him and took him into custody. He is now facing several charges. He was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail because he had been previously convicted of two other felonies.