Hyde Park, NY

Police Taser suspect for resisting arrest after menacing jogger with a knife

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

Police in Hyde Park say a man is now facing charges for menacing someone with a knife.

Authorities say Gary P. Hricewich, 33, of Hyde Park, was behind the wheel, when he got into an altercation with a jogger Sunday night. They say Hricewich had a knife in his hand when he got out of the car to confront the runner.

When police arrived, officials say Hricewich refused to comply and attacked the officers.

Officers used a Taser on him and took him into custody. He is now facing several charges. He was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail because he had been previously convicted of two other felonies.

Hyde Park, NY
Hyde Park, NY
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

