Newburgh city councilman faces censure vote after anti-Semitic video surfaces

The Newburgh City Council is set to vote tonight on whether to censure a controversial councilman accused of anti-Semitism.



Calls for Councilman-at-Large Omari Shakur to step aside come after a disturbing rant was caught on camera.



Shakur was responding to a resident's concern about unsafe construction at a row of buildings on Broadway last week when city officials say words were exchanged and a verbal altercation ensued.



The video allegedly shows Shakur swearing and making anti-Semitic remarks



This is not the first time the city council will have censured Shakur in his less than two years on the council.



He was censured once before for vulgar interactions he had with city police.





