Newburgh, NY

Newburgh city councilman faces censure vote after anti-Semitic video surfaces

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

The Newburgh City Council is set to vote tonight on whether to censure a controversial councilman accused of anti-Semitism.

Calls for Councilman-at-Large Omari Shakur to step aside come after a disturbing rant was caught on camera.

Shakur was responding to a resident's concern about unsafe construction at a row of buildings on Broadway last week when city officials say words were exchanged and a verbal altercation ensued.

The video allegedly shows Shakur swearing and making anti-Semitic remarks

This is not the first time the city council will have censured Shakur in his less than two years on the council.

He was censured once before for vulgar interactions he had with city police.


Comments / 9

john schmidt
6d ago

The City of Newburgh Council is doing NOTHING to remove Omari. I believe it is time to take the City back by starting a petition to DEFUND the entire City Council from office. They are the ones (especially Mejia) who pushed to get that street thug Omari in office. The City council was warned many times that Omari hatred for the police or anyone who disagrees with him, would cause violence. OMARI is a complete embarrassment to the City of Newburgh. Enough is Enough!

Reply
20
Guest
6d ago

His comments were anti-Semitic. , whatever they are doing to rehabilitate the city , he should be backing them , unless he like living in a slum. Newburgh needs rebuilding and definitely a new city elected officials..

Reply(2)
13
 

