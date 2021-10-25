CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

1 fully-vaccinated El Pasoan among 5 new Covid deaths; 2 new Delta variant cases

By Jim Parker
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18gfgO_0cc4FoC700

EL PASO, Texas -- Five El Pasoans died from Covid-19 over the past week, with one of those being a breakthrough death involving a fully-vaccinated person, the El Department of Public Health announced Monday.

Four of the five latest victims had underlying health conditions; the deceased ranged in age from their 40s to 70s and included:

  • 2 – women in their 40s
  • 1 – man in his 60s
  • 1 – woman in her 60s
  • 1 – woman in her 70s

The total number of breakthrough deaths now stands at 30 and the cumulative count of all Covid deaths during the pandemic in El Paso County numbers 2,822.

Meanwhile, 982 new virus cases were reported over the past week in El Paso County, with 302 of those being breakthrough infections.

In addition, health leaders reported 2 new cases of the Delta variant in El Paso on Monday, for a cumulative total of 20 Delta variant cases. Officials said those cases involved 2 unvaccinated men, one in his teens and the other in his 40s, who experienced mild symptoms and weren't hospitalized.

Active infections in El Paso County are currently at 2,122.

Health officials advised that the number of El Pasoans believed to have recovered from Covid-19 throughout the pandemic was 143,069. However, doctors say some recovered persons may still experience lasting health impacts from virus infection.

Complete El Paso health department data on Covid-19 can be found online at EPstrong.org .

The post 1 fully-vaccinated El Pasoan among 5 new Covid deaths; 2 new Delta variant cases appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 2

FU liberals
6d ago

Where is Veronica Escobar? Border is out control, she supports this middle class crushing bill and economic disaster her party has caused.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso parents and kids excited to celebrate Halloween after year without due to Covid

EL PASO, Texas -- After last year’s celebrations were cancelled due to Covid-19, this year many in El Paso were eager to be able to celebrate Halloween. In El Paso’s Upper Valley, families were excited that the spooky celebrations had returned.  Last year, many Halloween celebrations were stalled or cancelled entirely. Many were forced to The post El Paso parents and kids excited to celebrate Halloween after year without due to Covid appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

EPPD, Animal Services investigate stray cat deaths in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Residents in a central El Paso neighborhood claim that stray cats in their area are becoming very sick and are dying, and some allege that a passerby is poisoning the animals. Residents say at one point there used to be 80 stray cats roaming the neighborhood, now only few remain. Resident The post EPPD, Animal Services investigate stray cat deaths in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Best El Paso neighborhoods for trick-or-treating

EL PASO, Texas -- The financial website SmartAsset has ranked El Paso as the fifth best city in the country for trick-or treating for 2021. Why El Paso? According to the study, El Paso’s low property crime rate, low daily Covid-19 cases and its concentration of costume shops placed it as one of the best in the country and The post Best El Paso neighborhoods for trick-or-treating appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

7-year-old pediatric patient named ‘Chief Smiles Officer’ at Las Palmas Medical Center

EL PASO, Texas — Las Palmas Medical Center has appointed its first “Chief Smiles Officer” to one of their most brave and lovable patients in the pediatric intensive care unit. Sofia Loya Duarte, 7, was diagnosed with vasculitis, a condition characterized by inflamed blood vessels. Even with all the challenges, Duarte still has a positive The post 7-year-old pediatric patient named ‘Chief Smiles Officer’ at Las Palmas Medical Center appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
County
El Paso County, TX
State
Texas State
El Paso County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Coronavirus
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso man dead, Socorro woman seriously hurt as car crashes into tree on Gateway

UPDATE: Investigators on Sunday afternoon blamed speeding as the cause of a single-car crash earlier in the day that claimed the life of an El Paso man and left a Socorro woman hospitalized in serious condition. After initially saying the Sunday morning crash occurred on Gateway Boulevard West, police later said it was actually the The post El Paso man dead, Socorro woman seriously hurt as car crashes into tree on Gateway appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in east El Paso rollover crash that’s closed Gateway West

EL PASO, Texas -- A rollover crash early Sunday in east El Paso left one person dead and another seriously injured. The single-vehicle crash happened about 5:30 a.m. at 7710 Gateway Boulevard West. Police closed the Interstate 10 westbound exit at Giles and also shut down Gateway West from Hunter to Giles as investigators examined The post 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in east El Paso rollover crash that’s closed Gateway West appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Incident at KLAQ haunted house under investigation

EL PASO, Texas -- An incident at one of KLAQ's two haunted houses is under investigation by authorities, according to a social media post by the radio station. KLAQ officials didn't provide specific details about the allegations, but said they were cooperating with authorities. "On Thursday 10/28 we were first made aware of an alleged The post Incident at KLAQ haunted house under investigation appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

1 dead, 1 seriously hurt as car crashes into tree in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A car crashed into a tree early Sunday in east El Paso, leaving one person dead and another seriously injured. The single-vehicle collision happened about 5:30 a.m. at 7710 Gateway Boulevard West. Authorities initially reported it as a rollover crash, but it turned out to be a car into a tree. The post 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt as car crashes into tree in east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Covid#El Pasoans#Epstrong Org
KVIA ABC-7

City of El Paso hosting free Halloween carnivals, offers safety tips

EL PASO, Texas — The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department will host free Halloween Carnivals at numerous recreation centers from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. The free and fun events for kids will feature jumping balloons, carnival games, interactive games, candy and trick-or-treating. Parents are encouraged to bring their children dressed in their costumes to participate The post City of El Paso hosting free Halloween carnivals, offers safety tips appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

10-year-old girl hospitalized after far east El Paso ATV crash

EL PASO, Texas -- A 10-year-old girl was hospitalized after an ATV crash Saturday in far east El Paso. That crash happened about 6 p.m. in a desert area east of Loop 375 and near the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The young girl was rushed to a hospital where she was listed in serious The post 10-year-old girl hospitalized after far east El Paso ATV crash appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Victim critically wounded in northeast El Paso shooting

EL PASO, Texas -- A Friday evening shooting in northeast El Paso left one person critically wounded. The gunfire happened about 6:30 p.m. at Dyer Street and Hercules Avenue. Authorities said the shooting victim was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. No arrests had yet been made, police indicated, and there was no The post Victim critically wounded in northeast El Paso shooting appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

TxDOT’s HERO roadside assistance program gets added funding to continue in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A hotline for people to call for roadside assistance will continue to operate in El Paso with an infusion of additional funding. HERO, a Texas Department of Transportation program that helps stranded drivers, was approved to operate for another year by the El Paso Metropolitan Planning Organization. "We already had secured The post TxDOT’s HERO roadside assistance program gets added funding to continue in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KVIA ABC-7

KLAQ offers ‘double the terror’ with 2 Halloween haunted houses

EL PASO, Texas -- Scares and screams can now be heard on both sides of El Paso this Halloween. A second KLAQ haunted house on the westside of El Paso seeks to bring "double the terror and double the scare," says the radio station's General Manager Brad Dubow. The annual KLAQ Haunted House, which is The post KLAQ offers ‘double the terror’ with 2 Halloween haunted houses appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Deadly shooting in McDonald’s parking lot on Mesa near I-10 in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A victim was shot and killed along Mesa Street near Interstate 10 in west El Paso on Thursday night. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 7900 block of N. Mesa in the McDonald's fast-food restaurant parking lot, according to first-responders. An ABC-7 photographer observed the deceased's covered body The post Deadly shooting in McDonald’s parking lot on Mesa near I-10 in west El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Man shot dead at west El Paso McDonald’s; police catch 2 suspects near UTEP

EL PASO, Texas -- A victim was shot and killed at a fast-food restaurant along Mesa Street in west El Paso on Thursday night and police launched a late-night manhunt for the shooter with two suspects taken into custody near UTEP. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the 7900 block of N. Mesa The post Man shot dead at west El Paso McDonald’s; police catch 2 suspects near UTEP appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

‘Drug deal gone wrong’ led to McDonald’s murder; 2 caught hiding at UTEP

UPDATE, Oct. 29: A drug deal gone wrong led to a deadly shooting at a west El Paso McDonald's, police said Friday, with officers tracking two suspects to the UTEP campus where they were found hiding in the stage area of one of the university's auditoriums. 24-year-old Tranquil Card and 22-year-old Robron Lewis were each The post ‘Drug deal gone wrong’ led to McDonald’s murder; 2 caught hiding at UTEP appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

NMSU to require Covid-19 vaccines for all employees, eliminates weekly testing option

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — New Mexico State University will now require all faculty and other workers - including student employees - to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by by Dec. 8, eliminating the alternative of weekly coronavirus testing. The change in university policy comes in the wake of President Joe Biden's recent executive order The post NMSU to require Covid-19 vaccines for all employees, eliminates weekly testing option appeared first on KVIA.
COLLEGES
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Harley enthusiasts help Marine cyclist on his 1,500-mile fundraising ride

EL PASO, Texas -- An 18-year Marine veteran is riding across the Southwestern U.S. on his bike to raise money for homeless veterans and for the families of the 13 service members lost in Afghanistan during the U.S troop withdraw. After 3 weeks on the road, Jimmy Wong of Corpus Christi stopped in El Paso The post El Paso Harley enthusiasts help Marine cyclist on his 1,500-mile fundraising ride appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Dirt Y Girls provides free composting for part of east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Two east El Paso women have taken it upon themselves to make their neighborhood a little greener. Not literally green, but by turning kitchen scraps into freshly composted soil. If you are unfamiliar with composting, that is the process of taking food scraps and turning them into nutrient rich soil. Each The post Dirt Y Girls provides free composting for part of east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Lower Valley water well repairs lead to flooded streets for residents

EL PASO, Texas -- Lower Valley residents on Benson Drive are concerned after rehabilitation of a water well left their street filled with water. El Paso Water Resources Manager Scott Reinert said repairs on the water well forced them to drain it out. Reinert told ABC-7 that while the well is one of 128 throughout The post Lower Valley water well repairs lead to flooded streets for residents appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy