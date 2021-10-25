Crews inspect, clean storm drains as storm brings flooding concerns

A flash flood watch has been issued across New York City into Tuesday.

At this time of year, it's even more likely that streets could start flooding due to all of the leaves of the ground, with leaves ending up in catch basins and storm drains.

More: Thunderbolt 12 checks out wet roads across NYC ahead of heavy rain tomorrow

Some of these drains are already in rough shape filled with trash, so it might not take a lot for them to clog up through the night. That can give all the rainwater no place to drain and lead to floods.

City officials say they'll have emergency response teams out cleaning the catch basins and will also be driving around areas that flood frequently to inspect and clean.

The city also has a dedicated spot to report clogged or dirty drains and catch basins.

6 flooding safety tips to follow

Power center: Electric outage resources

7 refrigerated and frozen food safety tips during and after a power outage