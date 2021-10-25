CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson, CA

Carson declares local emergency over foul odor

By Ellina Abovian
 6 days ago

As Carson residents continue to grapple with a foul odor that has lingered for weeks, local officials on Monday proclaimed a local emergency and called on the governor to follow suit.

The noxious odor coming from decaying vegetation in the Dominguez Channel was declared a public health “nuisance” by the Carson City Council earlier this month, and crews were sent to deal with the odor. But efforts have been hampered by low supplies of a biodegradable neutralizer, and the smell has stayed for longer than initially anticipated.

Community members gathered for a demonstration outside City Hall to voice their frustration with the handling of the smell, which has prompted a public health advisement urging residents to avoid prolonged outdoor exercise.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 25, 2021.

Comments / 4

shavonnec
6d ago

Carson has had this unhealthy stinch in the air for the last 10 yrs it did not just start I have family out there living in those conditions at least 10 feet away from the canal

