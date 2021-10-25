CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

600kg polar bear undergoes dental surgery at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aqtyW_0cc4EuHS00

A polar bear weighing around 600kg has undergone dental surgery at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Animal dentist Dr Peter Kertesz carried out an hour-long tooth root filling on Friday when three-year-old polar bear Sisu needed the operation.

Keepers noticed that Sisu was suffering with a broken tooth, which if untreated can lead to severe infection and, in some cases, develop into an abscess.

Dr Kertesz said: “It was wonderful that the keepers have been so observant and attentive to the animals, and noticed this.

“I was glad we operated swiftly because a broken tooth can lead to severe infection and be very painful.”

Dr Kertesz completed the operation along with dental nurse Monika Mazurkiewicz and a vet specialised in the use of anaesthetics.

“It was a standard procedure, where we cleaned out the infected root canal of the canine tooth, which was over three inches long, and filled it,” Dr Kertesz said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3EHx_0cc4EuHS00
(Yorkshire Wildlife Park)

He added: “Sisu will now have a pain and infection free tooth for the rest of his life.

“After the operation, Sisu was standing very quickly, but he was kept in his den to recover fully.”

Charlotte McDonald, the wildlife park’s director of animals, confirmed that Sisu is now “fully recovered”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

What the papers say – November 1

The national papers are led by the world’s leaders gearing up for the opening day of the UN Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow. The Times, Daily Mail and Daily Mirror all carry comments from the Prime Minister as Boris Johnson pleads with his global peers to “act now” before it is too late.
U.K.
The Independent

Open wide! Fearless Yorkshire dentist removes sore tooth from polar bear’s mouth

Open wide now! A fearless dentist has removed the broken tooth from the mouth of a 1,322lb polar bear.Dr Peter Kertesz performed the hour-long operation on three-year-old Sisu at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster.The work – which also included adding a new specially made gnasher – was performed after the monster carnivore was found to be at risk of infection because of the sore tooth.Needless to say the animal was anesthetised throughout the procedure.“It was wonderful that the keepers have been so observant and attentive to the animals and noticed this,” said Dr Kertesz. “I was glad we operated swiftly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polar Bear#Dental Surgery#Yorkshire Wildlife Park#Sisu
BBC

Yorkshire Wildlife Park: 'First' red howler monkey born in UK

A baby red howler monkey, thought to be the first born in the UK, has been seen being held by its mother at a wildlife park in Yorkshire. Pablo, who is now two weeks old, was born at Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park. Seen clinging to his mum Tila, the vocal...
ANIMALS
Eastern Arizona Courier

Small bear rescued, doing well in wildlife center

A tiny bear cub is resting comfortably at the Southwest Wildlife Center in Scottsdale after being rescued Sunday morning off Sky Blue Road near East Artesia Road. The Graham County Sheriff's Office called the Arizona Department of Game and Fish around 9:30 a.m. Sunday after a resident found a bear cub on top of a five-foot pole, said Mark Hart, a spokesman for the department.
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pets
Thrillist

Grab a Blanket, It’s Time for Polar Bear Week

This Wednesday, while you’re snuggled up with a blanket and your hot chocolate in a pumpkin-shaped mug, you’ll have the opportunity to livestream a concert from where no concert has ever been live streamed before: a 12-foot Tundra Buggy in the ultra-remote arctic region of Churchill, Manitoba. At 4:30 p.m....
ANIMALS
ecowatch.com

Polar Bear Week Is Almost Here

Whenever I'm fortunate enough to travel north, the stress of daily life seems to fall away with each mile as one goes further away from built environments and closer to raw nature. Returning to Churchill, the small community on the shores of Hudson Bay, is no different. Churchill has a slower pace and reminds you of simpler times when neighbors knew one another and looked after each other. It also has the unique benefit and challenge of polar bears living nearby, and in larger numbers, during the summer ice-free months.
ANIMALS
TheConversationCanada

Outdoor play in Canada should continue beyond the COVID-19 pandemic

An important incidental change that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic has been our collective rediscovery of the outdoors. As we begin building back better, we have an opportunity to leverage this re-engagement to enhance our connection with the outdoors and improve child health and development. As a postdoctoral fellow working in child and youth mental health promotion and a research manager for Outdoor Play Canada, we are examining new ways to increase young people’s access to the outdoors to promote their social, emotional, mental and physical health. The pandemic highlighted major inequities in access to natural spaces across Canadian communities,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Scientists discover cause of Alzheimer's progression in brain

Toxic protein clusters thought responsible for the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's disease reach different regions of the brain early and then accumulate over the course of decades, according to a new study Friday. The research, published in Science Advances, is the first to use human data to quantify the speed of the molecular processes leading to the neurodegenerative condition, and could eventually have important implications for how scientists design treatments. It also upends a long-held theory that said Alzheimer's progression was mainly caused by clusters spreading between different brain regions in a "chain reaction," as has been found in mice and was thought true of people too. "Two things came together that really made this work possible," Georg Meisl, a chemist at the University of Cambridge and the paper's lead author told AFP.
SCIENCE
Bill Abbate

Put Your Mind on a Diet

Have you ever thought about how much our mind and stomach are alike? An author and editor of several magazines early in the last century brought this concept to light. It is an interesting line of thought and one which deserves further consideration.
McKnight's

Eat your vegetables

I’m all about simplistic solutions to impossible difficulties. Faced with huge challenges like staffing, staffing and staffing, long-term care operators, administrators and clinical leaders are feeling the heat and wilting under it like never before. That’s why I’m so delighted to propose a groundbreaking and unorthodox strategy for stress management:...
LIFESTYLE
earth.com

Polar bear diets reflect environmental changes

When people hear the words “global warming,” they often think of the polar ice caps melting, and the polar bears that suffer as a result. This raises questions about how rising temperatures and sea ice loss are affecting the diets of polar bears, and how this information can be used to help protect them.
ANIMALS
newschain

Take advantage of these Lapland deals to guarantee a date with Santa

The Christmas period has always been a magical time of year, particularly in the frozen north of Lapland Historically regarded as the home of Father Christmas and his industrious elves, this snow-covered section of Scandinavia becomes a playground of tinkling sleigh bells, sparkling ice palaces and – if you’re lucky – displays of northern lights.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

42K+
Followers
99K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy