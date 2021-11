The New York Football Giants have finally gotten a win!. With so much going against the Giants, they figured out a way to win in a hostile environment. Was it perfect? Absolutely not, there is still work to be done in all three facets of the game, but we will take the win everyday of the week and twice on Sunday. The biggest positive to come out of this win was from Daniel Jones. Today, Daniel Jones showed exactly why he was picked where he was picked, and why he IS the Giant’s franchise quarterback.

NFL ・ 28 DAYS AGO