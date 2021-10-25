The House From ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Is for Sale and It’s a Total Dream Home

Although once the magnificent home of the man who developed one of the first five and dime stores, it will cost you quite a bit more to own this piece of Detroit history. The massive estate built back in 1914 by S.S. Kresge is one of Detroit’s largest mansions, and it sits on what’s believed to be the city’s largest residential lot of almost four acres. The Kresge house is the first off of Woodward and takes up two-thirds of that block. The home is 15,400 square feet and has 14 bedrooms, 9 full baths, 10 fireplaces, 2 indoor fountains, ornate ceilings, marble floors & a large secret room on the 3rd floor.

