The wide range of application areas biometric technology and digital identity are expanding in drove the most-read articles on Biometric Update this week. The next frontier for digital ID could be the metaverse, and a Liquid Avatar subsidiary has staked a claim in the market, while Yoti is going through an Australian government accreditation process for digital ID services. Though the semiconductor shortage continues to pose problems for deployments, airport biometrics are set to dramatically expand, and Idemia, Vision-Box, viisights and BioSec stand to gain, while Zwipe and Idex Biometrics see the biometric payment card market advancing in the Americas.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO