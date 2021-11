It'll be the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets squaring off for a Week 8 showdown at MetLife Stadium. Cincy has been the surprise team of this NFL season so far as it currently sits as the No. 1 seed in the conference and is fresh off a win over the Ravens where Joe Burrow and the offense dropped 41 points. As for the Jets, they were on the losing end of a blowout in Week 7 as they allowed the Patriots to put up 54 points at Gillette Stadium. That game also saw rookie quarterback Zach Wilson suffer a PCL injury that will keep him out of this contest and thrust Mike White in as the starter.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO