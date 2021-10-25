CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Betting Guide for Monday 10/25/21: Will the Nuggets Cover a Heavy Spread?

By Matt Kupferle
numberfire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

NBA preseason: Injury updates on Klay Thompson, Zion Williamson, Kawhi Leonard and more

With NBA opening night just over two weeks away, teams are starting to construct their rosters and determine which players will be healthy for the start of the regular season. Several top players were sidelined by injuries in 2020-21 -- Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray, Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson -- and are still working toward a return this season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Betting Guide#Fanduel Sportsbook#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Toronto Raptors
lineups.com

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns 10/20/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns Matchup Preview (10/20/21) On Wednesday, the Denver Nuggets travel to Phoenix to face the Suns in the Footprint Center. After the playoff series last season, Phoenix and Denver surely have somewhat disdain for each other, although it is likely more Denver’s disdain. The Suns swept the Nuggets in four games. There were even memes made about this after some fans got into an altercation during one of the games. In a moment of frustration, Nikola Jokic had swiped for the ball a bit too aggressively in the third quarter of Game 4. Jokic was assigned a flagrant 2 foul and thus, ejected. While neither roster has drastically changed, this game will look slightly different, especially for the Denver Nuggets, who have a few dinged-up players. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns and Deandre Ayton have not been agreeable in contract extension discussions, and it is common knowledge that Ayton is frustrated with them. Right now, Phoenix is a heavy home favorite, and rightfully so, as it swept Denver in the playoffs the last time these teams faced each other. It will be interesting to see if this game carries similar intensity to the one in Game 4 of last season’s second-round matchup.
NBA
nbcsportsedge.com

Wolf Wagers: NBA Betting Trends after Week 1 on Monday, October 25

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Basketball is back, and the first week of the NBA season gave...
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets vs. Cavaliers odds, line, spread: 2021 NBA picks, Oct. 25 predictions from proven computer model

The Cleveland Cavaliers. (1-2) travel to Denver, Colo. to take on the Denver Nuggets (2-0) at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, October 25 at Ball Arena. The Cavs notched their first win of the season on Saturday beating the Atlanta Hawks 101-95. The Nuggets remain undefeated after defeating the Phoenix Suns 110-98 in their season opener, and the San Antonio Spurs 102-96 on Friday. Denver leads the all-time series against Cleveland 51-41.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
basketballnews.com

Nothing But Bets: NBA Projections for 10/25/21

Kicking off the written predictions regarding our daily NBA betting podcast, “Nothing But Bets,” we went 4-2 during Sunday’s slate. Over a 65% hit rate is a great start, so let’s see if we can keep the upward trajectory rolling here for an even bigger batch of games on Monday.
NBA
numberfire.com

Bucks' Semi Ojeleye will play Saturday, rest Sunday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Semi Ojeleye will suit up Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. However, Ojeleye will rest on the second leg of the back-to-back set Sunday night. His teammate, Bobby Portis, will do the opposite: rest Saturday, play Sunday. The Bucks are carefully managing the workloads of their two big men.
NBA
numberfire.com

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) out on Saturday

Indiana Pacers shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Toronto Raptors. As expected, Brogdon has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Raptors on Saturday. His next chance to play will come against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Look for Chris Duarte to play an increased role against the Raptors on Saturday.
NBA
numberfire.com

Pat Connaughton coming off the bench for Bucks on Saturday

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Pat Connaughton is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Connaughton will move to the bench on Saturday with Thanasis Antetokounmpo starting against the Spurs. Our models expect Connaughton to play 29.8 minutes against San Antonio. Connaughton's Saturday projection includes 9.3...
NBA
numberfire.com

Khris Middleton (illness) ruled out for Bucks Sunday

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Middleton is dealing with a non-COVID illness, and he's been ruled out for Sunday's tilt less than two hours before first tip. Expect Pat Connaughton to see an uptick in minutes, as he's the most likely candidate to assume the vacant spot in the starting lineup.
NBA
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Looks Completely Different In First Post-Jail Photo

Against all odds, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is making the most out of the final months of 2021. After getting arrested earlier this year, NBA YoungBoy remained focused, and several months later, the Baton Rouge rapper has managed to dethrone Drake's Certified Lover Boy with his chart-topping album Sincerely, Kentrelland be released from jail on house arrest.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy