EV Roundup: TM's $3.4B Investment, TSLA's Blowout Q3 & More

The electric vehicle (EV) revolution is speeding up, with legacy automakers leaving no stone unturned to establish a strong foothold in this domain and setting ambitious targets to electrify their fleet. In this regard, last week, Japan-based auto biggie Honda HMC pledged to sell only electrified vehicles in China, the world’s largest auto and EV market, by 2030. Meanwhile, China Association of Automobile Manufacturers released new energy vehicles sales data in the country for September. Sales of battery-powered EVs, plug-in hybrids and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles (FCEVs) more than doubled last month to 357,000 units, courtesy of favorable government policies. Per China Passenger Car Association, EV king Tesla TSLA sold 56,006 EVs last month in the country. Tesla currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
