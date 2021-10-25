EV Roundup: TM's $3.4B Investment, TSLA's Blowout Q3 & More

According to reliable sources, Hertz’s order of 100,000 cars equals about $4.2 billion in revenue for Tesla. Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings (OTC: HTZZ) has ordered 100,000 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) cars to be delivered by the end of 2022. Hertz placed the order for Tesla cars as the cat rental firm looks to invest in building the largest electric vehicle rental fleet in North America. Hertz Global Holdings announced its new order for 100,000 Tesla cars about four months after the car rental company got out of bankruptcy. Last year, the company filed for bankruptcy at the peak of the pandemic. At the same time, the firm’s discussions with creditors yielded no fruitful results.

