CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EV Roundup: TM's $3.4B Investment, TSLA's Blowout Q3 & More

Zacks.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTM - Free Report) bet big on the U.S. electric future with a $3.4-billion investment. In a bid to step up its EV prowess, Stellantis (. STLA - Free Report) inked joint venture deals with LG Energy Solution and Samsung SDI. Ford (. F - Free Report) announced plans...

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
CleanTechnica

Italy’s EV Market Keeps Growing — Plug-In Vehicles Reach 8.5% In Q3 2021

Originally published on opportunity:energy. It’s been a stellar year so far for electric car sales. Throughout Europe, new records keep coming, with emerging markets consolidating into double-digit share for plug-in vehicles. In the wake of September records, Italy — Europe’s fourth largest auto market — has now entered a new phase in the race to EV adoption. Time for a recap of the first three quarters of 2021.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsla#Ipo#Investment#Blowout Q3 More#Ev#Tm Free Report#Stla Free Report#Lg Energy Solution#Samsung#Foxconn#Key Stories Toyota#North American#Tsla Free Report
Reuters

China CNOOC's Q3 revenue soars 64%, reaffirms green investment

SINGAPORE, Oct 28 (Reuters) - CNOOC Ltd's(0883.HK) unaudited third-quarter revenue grew 64% to 59.7 billion yuan ($9.33 billion) on higher prices and output, the Chinese offshore oil and gas major said on Thursday. The state oil firm said it is mapping out a emission-cutting roadmap together with parent company China...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rdworldonline.com

Even more EV batteries to be built, in this week’s R&D Power Index

The R&D World Index (RDWI) for the week ending October 22, 2021, closed at 5,391.27 for the 25 companies in the R&D World Index. The Index was down -1.19% (or -65.00 basis points) from the week ending October 15, 2021. The stock of 12 R&D World Index members gained value from 0.1.50% (Johnson & Johnson) to 5.77% (Alibaba). The stock of 13 R&D World Index members lost value from -0.05% (Facebook) to -11.57% (IBM).
INDUSTRY
Coinspeaker

TSLA Stock Jumps 4% as Hertz Orders 100,000 Tesla EVs

According to reliable sources, Hertz’s order of 100,000 cars equals about $4.2 billion in revenue for Tesla. Car rental company Hertz Global Holdings (OTC: HTZZ) has ordered 100,000 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) cars to be delivered by the end of 2022. Hertz placed the order for Tesla cars as the cat rental firm looks to invest in building the largest electric vehicle rental fleet in North America. Hertz Global Holdings announced its new order for 100,000 Tesla cars about four months after the car rental company got out of bankruptcy. Last year, the company filed for bankruptcy at the peak of the pandemic. At the same time, the firm’s discussions with creditors yielded no fruitful results.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
CleanTechnica

Q3 Saw Europe’s EV Share Break New Ground Above 20% & Overtake Diesel For First Time

Europe’s auto market saw plugin electric vehicles climb above 20% share for the first time in Q3 2021, up almost 2x year-on-year. Plugin share also overtook diesel’s falling share (15.4%) for the first time – diesel will now quickly fade to nothing. The overall auto market was down 21.3% year-on-year, with Q3 volume at 2,681,735 units.
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

Markets Flat as Q3 Earnings Continue: VZ, ABT, TSLA & More

Markets are flat in this morning’s pre-market Hump Day, following a nice string of daily outperformance across indexes going back to the unofficial start of Q3 earnings season last week. A 5-day win streak for the S&P 500 is at stake: the wide-ranging index is up just a point or two this hour. The Dow is -20 points and the Nasdaq is +15; there is movement afoot, however — the likelihood that markets will stay flat today is not great.
STOCKS
Carscoops

Toyota Is Investing $3.4 Billion In U.S. Battery Production

Toyota announced today that it will invest $3.4 billion (¥380 billion) in automotive battery advancement in the U.S. through 2030. The money will go towards developing and building batteries for electric vehicles, though the initial focus will be on batteries for hybrids. “This investment will help usher in more affordable...
BUSINESS
thedetroitbureau.com

Toyota Investing $3.4B in 10-year Plan to Develop, Build Batteries in the U.S.

Toyota will invest approximately $3.4 billion to develop and produce batteries in the U.S., the automaker announced today, as part of a $13.5 billion global battery program. The first U.S. plant will open in 2025, Toyota said, and creating an estimated 1,750 new jobs. The announcement comes at a time when key rivals such as General Motors, Ford and Mercedes-Benz have announced their own plans to set up lithium-ion battery production in the U.S.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

EV Roundup: HMC EV Ambitions in China, SOLO-Bosch Partnership & More

The electric vehicle (EV) revolution is speeding up, with legacy automakers leaving no stone unturned to establish a strong foothold in this domain and setting ambitious targets to electrify their fleet. In this regard, last week, Japan-based auto biggie Honda HMC pledged to sell only electrified vehicles in China, the world’s largest auto and EV market, by 2030. Meanwhile, China Association of Automobile Manufacturers released new energy vehicles sales data in the country for September. Sales of battery-powered EVs, plug-in hybrids and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles (FCEVs) more than doubled last month to 357,000 units, courtesy of favorable government policies. Per China Passenger Car Association, EV king Tesla TSLA sold 56,006 EVs last month in the country. Tesla currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Auto Stock Roundup: TM's November Output Target, SAH's Notes Offering & More

September auto sales data for China — the world’s largest car market — was released last week. Per the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, vehicle sales in the country declined 19.6% year over year to 2.07 million units, tumbling for the fifth consecutive month amid the global shortfall in semiconductor supply. Nonetheless, electric vehicles in China managed to sustain the momentum, with sales of new energy vehicles more than doubling year over year to 357,000 units in September.
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

Robust Delivery Count to Propel Tesla's (TSLA) Q3 Earnings

TSLA - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Oct 20, after the closing bell. The electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer’s results will likely reflect the favorable impact of the rising Model 3/Y deliveries, which form a major chunk of the automaker’s overall deliveries. (Also read: Why Tesla...
ECONOMY
wkzo.com

Telecoms company Orange’s Q3 core profits fall 0.7% on lower co-investment deals

PARIS (Reuters) – Orange, France’s biggest telecoms operator, said third-quarter core operating profit dropped by 0.7% from a year earlier, as sales from lucrative co-investment deals in its home country retreated. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDAaL) fell to 3.55 billion euros ($4.13 billion), in spite...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Tesla Bear Vs. Tesla Bull: Analysts Debate Q3 Earnings And What's Ahead For The EV Maker

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is trading slightly lower premarket Thursday following its third-quarter financial report. Tesla reported quarterly earnings of $1.86 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.57 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $13.76 billion, which beat the estimate of $13.62 billion. GLJ Research's Gordon Johnson and...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy