Jordan Nocar and Andrew Barton always knew they wanted a big, outdoor wedding, and the overall aesthetic for their springtime event came easily, too. "'Romantic, lush, timeless, and elegant were some of the words I first told our amazing wedding planner, Cristina Calvert," shares Jordan of the couple's vision. With those keywords in mind, the pair set out to find the perfect location—which came in the form of a gorgeous Annapolis estate complete with a historic manor and more than 100 acres of breathtaking grounds. "Whitehall is classic, stunning, and the perfect backdrop to the garden wedding I have always dreamed of," says the bride. "We fell in love with it as soon as we got there—so much so, that we never really considered anywhere else."

