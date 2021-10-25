CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardeeville, SC

Lowcountry Legal Volunteers expands, opens second office in Hardeeville

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RUFFS_0cc4BAwL00

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry Legal Volunteers (LCVC) will extend its services to residents of Jasper County with a second office opening on November 4 th in Hardeeville.

The new office is in the Jasper County Chamber of Commerce located at 36 Main Street and will open at 10 a.m.

“Opening a second permanent location only furthers our organization’s mission of providing access to justice,” says Executive Director Anne Caywood. “Having an office in downtown Hardeeville just makes good sense. We now can better help those who need it most by offering another convenient location where people can meet with our team face-to-face.”

$1.25M settlement reached with SC family practice clinics for billing unnecessary services

LCVC offers assistance with adoptions, child custody, visitation, guardianships, divorce, name changes, and more. The non-profit has served more than 200 clients, helped over 700 family members, and provided more than 2,000 hours of legal support. LCVC also offers free legal clinics.

Hardeeville Mayor Harry Williams and 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone will be guest speakers at the opening ceremony.

Visit lowcountrylegalvolunteers.com or call (843) 815-1570 to learn more about LCVC.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Project H.O.M.E. has room for young displaced men needing shelter

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A staple home of assistance and opportunity for young men in the Lowcountry, known as Mickey’s House says the pandemic has put them in a spot they are unfamiliar with—vacancies. The once full Mickey’s House now sits fairly empty as the pandemic has impacted both enrollment and outreach for Project H.O.M.E. Dr. Kathy Love, the […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

See photos: Trident nurses parade as superheroes for Halloween

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sunday at Trident Medical Center, a large number of ICU nurses came to work in superhero costumes to show support for their patients and co-workers in the hospital. The hospital’s superhero theme pays homage to Lowcountry healthcare workers rightfully recognized as superheroes for their hard work at the hospital since COVID-19 […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Origin SC has COVID-19 assistance funds available for qualified residents in the Town of Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A non-profit organization in South Carolina announced Wednesday funding to aid some Summerville residents impacted by COVID-19. Origin SC, a human service organization that provides professional financial, housing, and health counseling services to residents and businesses, has received funding to provide rental, utility, and mortgage financial assistance for qualified residents in […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hardeeville, SC
Jasper County, SC
Government
County
Jasper County, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry officials share ways to stay safe this Halloween

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As kids get ready to trick-or-treat this weekend, officials in the Lowcountry want to make sure they’re staying safe this Halloween. Doctors and law enforcement officials said cars are the main concern on Halloween night. Andrew Knapp with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said drivers should use caution and drive slowly, […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Gov. McMaster suggests $500M in virus money for water, sewer work

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Governor Henry McMaster wants to put $500 million of federal COVID-19 relief money toward fixing and improving water systems across South Carolina. Gov. McMaster announced his idea Thursday and said wants to give priority to rural and smaller systems. He says modern clean drinking water and sewer system is vital to […]
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Lcvc#Sc#14th Circuit#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Judge hears arguments on who should control Murdaugh’s money

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina lawyer involved in a half-dozen state police investigations has been cagey about his assets and should have to hand over control of his money to independent representatives so that he does not engage in further fraud, an attorney told a judge Friday. Attorneys in three different civil cases have said […]
CHESTERFIELD, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Angel Oak Elementary principal receives Palmetto State Arts Education award

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Judith Condon, principal of Angel Oak Elementary School, is recognized as the 2021 Palmetto State Arts Education (PSAE) Arts Administrator of the Year. Condon’s state-level award comes after her dedication to the school’s arts programs leading to a variety of opportunities for the school’s students. The PSAE award is given […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston City Council passes first reading of outdoor dining ordinance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Council is considering permanently easing some restrictions on outdoor dining in the city. The move comes after some restrictions were eased temporarily last year to help restaurants through COVID-19. City Council unanimously passed the first reading of the ordinance at Tuesday night’s meeting. The mayor and council have directed […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

An inside look at MUSC’s COVID-19 unit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Photojournalist and registered nurse, Alan Hawes, documented the raw reality inside of the Medical University of South Carolina’s COVID-19 unit. Due to hospital privacy laws, photos like these are hard to obtain, but with the proper permissions and hospital leadership on board, Hawes provides an inside look at the frontlines of the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

GCSO hiring for law enforcement deputies

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is looking to fill current and future openings for law enforcement officers. Those interested must be at least 21 years of age, have a high school diploma or equivalent, be a U.S. citizen and meet all minimum hiring requirements. Candidates will be compensated while attending […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Fort Jackson having in-person Education and Career Fair for military-connected individuals Nov. 16

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fort Jackson will have its’ annual Education and Career Fair on November 16th at the Soloman Center on-base beginning at 9 a.m. The fair will include about 40 education institutions and 40 employers and will allow in-person opportunities to help out the community in reaching their education and employment goals. […]
JACKSON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

2K+
Followers
679
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy