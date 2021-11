In Chiba, Japan, after 36 holes played (out of a total of 72) Hideki Matsuyama is the new leader of the ZoZo Championship. Among the favorites on the eve, Matsuyama with a partial of 68 (-2) out of a total of 132 (64 68, -8) moved up from second position and, in the middle of the race, leads the leaderboard with a shot ahead of the American Cameron Tringale, second with 133 (-7).

GOLF ・ 8 DAYS AGO