Connecticut launched online casino gaming and sports betting on Oct. 19, with thousands of bets placed in the first few hours. The state’s first legal online sports bets happened on Sept. 30 with a soft launch of the new gaming system. The Connecticut Lottery Corp., and Mohegan Sun both reported the first-ever bets on their online platforms to be $10 on the Major League Baseball playoff game between the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves, which the Braves won 5-4. The lottery said its bettor picked the Brewers to win while Mohegan Sun didn’t disclose which team its bettor selected.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO