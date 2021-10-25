The sell-out No7 beauty advent calendar is finally here and we had a peek inside

Late to the Christmas party, as beauty advent calendars have been dropping by brands and retailers since August, No7 launch its much-anticipated beauty advent calendar on general sale both in-store and online. But do good things come to those who wait?

From famous queues outside Boots to eye-watering waiting lists, No7 launches can stir up huge excitement, and the advent calendar each year is no exception. The high street’s sought after countdown-to-Christmas sells out quickly every year.

The beauty buzz. the British brand so often creates, is thanks to its heritage and well-earned reliable reputation. The brand’s skincare has powerful and effective age-defying formulations that are backed by clinical studies. It uses real women for its advertising, who we can all relate to, and it’s accessible as you can pick it up on the high street (still) and the prices don’t break the bank.

This time around, the brand has outdone previous years by launching not one, but two offerings. We got our hands on the original purse-friendly calendar at just £47, but those with a bigger budget to spend might want to spend more on the No7 ultimate beauty calendar (£120, Boots.com ).

How we tested

We were lucky enough to get our hands on an advent calendar ahead of it going on sale, so we opened up every door to see what was inside. We assessed it on its content, looking at size, quality and range of beauty products. But also looked at its design and packaging and value for money. Read on if you want to spoil the surprise…

Read more:

No7 beauty calendar: £47, Boots.com

Number of days: 25

25 Products: 25

25 Product sizes: 12 full-size and 13 travel or mini-size

12 full-size and 13 travel or mini-size Value of products: £184

£184 Price: £47

Packaging

The festive black and gold suitcase-style design, like all beauty calendars, is big and bulky. It’s therefore super handy that there are two ribbons for handles for easy transportation, especially if you’re buying it in-store. And like a real travel case it opens up like one too, meaning it needs a flat surface for one side to rest on, such as a sideboard or vanity table.

When you open up the calendar, you’re met with a white two snowy-white sides, featuring 25 doors adorned with brightly coloured numbers. To get to the treats inside you have to break each open, just like you would in a supermarket chocolate version.

This means you can’t reuse it, and we found that a little disappointing. Unlike other brands that have turned to draw versions, that can be used again the following year for storage.

Products

No7 has a well-thought-out variety of products in this year’s calendar. There’s a good mix of skincare, body and make-up products. It’s also a nice touch that the brand has not avoided complexion make-up like other brands, by adding a voucher for it’s No7 stay perfect concealer to collect in-store so you’re able to find the best shade for your skin tone.

There is no scrimping on the size of the products either. It offers a respectable 12 full-size products, we counted, and the rest are decent-sized offerings too. We were also pleased to see it has 25 doors to open, as we always feel a little short-changed with calendars only countdown to Christmas Eve.

Among the full-size products that stood out for us, were a couple of skincare products that pack a hydrating punch perfect for dry, winter complexions. The No7 instant results nourishing hydration mask (£9.95, Boots.com ) is a real intensive treatment that will help imrpove your complexion leaving it soft and supple in just 10-minutes. And if dry, chapped lips are your cold weather bugbear, you’ll love finding the No7 protect and perfect lip care (£9.95, Boots.com ) behind one of the doors with its rich, nourishing and comforting balm.

There are a few full-size picks perfect for the party season that is December too. The No7 eye shadow primer (£9.95, Boots.com ) will make sure your smokey eye make-up stays in place all night long. While the No7 stay perfect amazing eyes pencil (£7.50, Boots.com ) and the No7 intense volume mascara (£6.67, Boots.com ) make a dramatic eye make-up duo to add to the intensity of the look. Team with the No7 gel finish nail colour in rose gold (£7.50, Boots.com ) and you’re ready for when the occasion calls for glam.

When it comes to hero products, we were glad to see the brand has included its signature protect and perfect intense advanced serum (£33.95 for 50ml, Boots.com ) behind a door, even if it is a travel-size – a next-generation of the sell-out serum that caused chaos and queues on the high street when it first launched. There’s also a mini of the laboratories line correcting booster serum, a powerful peptide formulation that’s a great alternative to Botox for smoothing fine lines. And there’s a set of No7 radiance illuminating hydrogel eye masks (£9.95 for three, Boots.com ) that was our best budget buy in our round-up of the best under-eye masks .

Our only disappointment with the calendar is that the brand didn’t offer any of its new retinol skincare line up. The brand saved that for the more expensive ultimate beauty calendar which has a mini No7 advanced retinol 1.5 per cent complex night concentrate.

If you can’t decide between the two calendars, we say this is the purse-friendly option that’s a great way to try more of the No7 brand. The ultimate is packed with bigger sizes, more for those that already love the brand and want to make a huge saving with £385 worth of products for £120.

No7 beauty calendar

Buy now £47.00, Boots.com

The verdict: No7 beauty advent calendar 2021

Just like the brand’s beauty products, the No7 beauty advent calendar is affordable and effective. Packed with a good range of skincare and make-up to suit all, and with an impressive 12 full-size items, they really don’t come better value.

If you’re already a big fan of No7 it may be better to treat yourself to this year’s new ultimate beauty calendar (£120, Boots.com ) to stock up and make an even bigger saving. Either way, we predict both will sell out in record time, so if you want one you better get in line now.

