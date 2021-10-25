CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The sell-out No7 beauty advent calendar is finally here and we had a peek inside

By Sabine Wiesel
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1phu3o_0cc49yfG00

Late to the Christmas party, as beauty advent calendars have been dropping by brands and retailers since August, No7 launch its much-anticipated beauty advent calendar on general sale both in-store and online. But do good things come to those who wait?

From famous queues outside Boots to eye-watering waiting lists, No7 launches can stir up huge excitement, and the advent calendar each year is no exception. The high street’s sought after countdown-to-Christmas sells out quickly every year.

The beauty buzz. the British brand so often creates, is thanks to its heritage and well-earned reliable reputation. The brand’s skincare has powerful and effective age-defying formulations that are backed by clinical studies. It uses real women for its advertising, who we can all relate to, and it’s accessible as you can pick it up on the high street (still) and the prices don’t break the bank.

This time around, the brand has outdone previous years by launching not one, but two offerings. We got our hands on the original purse-friendly calendar at just £47, but those with a bigger budget to spend might want to spend more on the No7 ultimate beauty calendar (£120, Boots.com ).

How we tested

We were lucky enough to get our hands on an advent calendar ahead of it going on sale, so we opened up every door to see what was inside. We assessed it on its content, looking at size, quality and range of beauty products. But also looked at its design and packaging and value for money. Read on if you want to spoil the surprise…

Read more:

No7 beauty calendar: £47, Boots.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ac4hP_0cc49yfG00
  • Number of days: 25
  • Products: 25
  • Product sizes: 12 full-size and 13 travel or mini-size
  • Value of products: £184
  • Price: £47

Packaging

The festive black and gold suitcase-style design, like all beauty calendars, is big and bulky. It’s therefore super handy that there are two ribbons for handles for easy transportation, especially if you’re buying it in-store. And like a real travel case it opens up like one too, meaning it needs a flat surface for one side to rest on, such as a sideboard or vanity table.

When you open up the calendar, you’re met with a white two snowy-white sides, featuring 25 doors adorned with brightly coloured numbers. To get to the treats inside you have to break each open, just like you would in a supermarket chocolate version.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZ5NO_0cc49yfG00

This means you can’t reuse it, and we found that a little disappointing. Unlike other brands that have turned to draw versions, that can be used again the following year for storage.

Products

No7 has a well-thought-out variety of products in this year’s calendar. There’s a good mix of skincare, body and make-up products. It’s also a nice touch that the brand has not avoided complexion make-up like other brands, by adding a voucher for it’s No7 stay perfect concealer to collect in-store so you’re able to find the best shade for your skin tone.

There is no scrimping on the size of the products either. It offers a respectable 12 full-size products, we counted, and the rest are decent-sized offerings too. We were also pleased to see it has 25 doors to open, as we always feel a little short-changed with calendars only countdown to Christmas Eve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FYfuf_0cc49yfG00

Among the full-size products that stood out for us, were a couple of skincare products that pack a hydrating punch perfect for dry, winter complexions.  The No7 instant results nourishing hydration mask (£9.95, Boots.com ) is a real intensive treatment that will help imrpove your complexion leaving it soft and supple in just 10-minutes. And if dry, chapped lips are your cold weather bugbear, you’ll love finding the No7 protect and perfect lip care (£9.95, Boots.com ) behind one of the doors with its rich, nourishing and comforting balm.

There are a few full-size picks perfect for the party season that is December too. The No7 eye shadow primer (£9.95, Boots.com ) will make sure your smokey eye make-up stays in place all night long. While the No7 stay perfect amazing eyes pencil (£7.50, Boots.com ) and the No7 intense volume mascara (£6.67, Boots.com ) make a dramatic eye make-up duo to add to the intensity of the look. Team with the No7 gel finish nail colour in rose gold (£7.50, Boots.com ) and you’re ready for when the occasion calls for glam.

When it comes to hero products, we were glad to see the brand has included its signature protect and perfect intense advanced serum (£33.95 for 50ml, Boots.com ) behind a door, even if it is a travel-size – a next-generation of the sell-out serum that caused chaos and queues on the high street when it first launched. There’s also a mini of the laboratories line correcting booster serum, a powerful peptide formulation that’s a great alternative to Botox for smoothing fine lines. And there’s a set of No7 radiance illuminating hydrogel eye masks (£9.95 for three, Boots.com ) that was our best budget buy in our round-up of the best under-eye masks .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LMcKA_0cc49yfG00

Our only disappointment with the calendar is that the brand didn’t offer any of its new retinol skincare line up. The brand saved that for the more expensive ultimate beauty calendar which has a mini No7 advanced retinol 1.5 per cent complex night concentrate.

If you can’t decide between the two calendars, we say this is the purse-friendly option that’s a great way to try more of the No7 brand. The ultimate is packed with bigger sizes, more for those that already love the brand and want to make a huge saving with £385 worth of products for £120.

No7 beauty calendar

Buy now £47.00, Boots.com

The verdict: No7 beauty advent calendar 2021

Just like the brand’s beauty products, the No7 beauty advent calendar is affordable and effective. Packed with a good range of skincare and make-up to suit all, and with an impressive 12 full-size items, they really don’t come better value.

If you’re already a big fan of No7 it may be better to treat yourself to this year’s new ultimate beauty calendar (£120, Boots.com ) to stock up and make an even bigger saving. Either way, we predict both will sell out in record time, so if you want one you better get in line now.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on make-up and other beauty products, try the discount codes below:

Read more about the best beauty advent calendars for 2021

Fortnum & Mason advent calendar – from traditional to 3D pop-ups versions, food fit for a feast and of course, the beauty advent calendar, you’re spoilt for choice

The Body Shop advent calendar – this year’s calendar features a selection of the ethically conscious brand’s cult classics

Cult Beauty advent calendar – it’s overflowing with skincare and make-up from Charlotte Tilbury, Sunday Riley and more

Benefit advent calendar – calling all Bene-babes, the gift you’ve been waiting for all year is here

Lookfantastic advent calendar – brimming with skincare, haircare, make-up and bath treats from all your favourite brands

Charlotte Tilbury advent calendar – the luxury beauty brand has gone all out for 2021, but is it worth the money?

The White Company advent calendar – sink into 25 days of utter indulgence with the brand’s seasonal offering

Clarins advent calendar – there are festive options for men and women this year and both are busting with cult products

Lush advent calendar – the eco-conscious brand has revealed its joyous gift set with a sustainable focus

Asos advent calendar – we got our hands on the fashion retailer’s festive box and there’s plenty to shout about

Next advent calendar – this year’s offering is packed with treats from big names such as Clarins and Mac

Liberty advent calendar – with treats from Augustinus Bader and Olaplex, this year’s calendar lives up to the hype

Jo Malone advent calendar – it’s stuffed with bestselling candles and bougie bathroom treats

Diptyque advent calendar – the French perfume house has unveiled a cabinet of curiosities

John Lewis advent calendar – with £600 worth of beauty products, is it worth the hype?

Mac advent calendar – packed with bestsellers, this one will sell out fast

Net-A-Porter advent calendar – with £1,300 worth of products for just £255, this is worth considering

Selfridges advent calendar – this one comes with a 45-minute beauty concierge appointment

Rituals advent calendar – this year’s offering is a 3D set up in the style of a Nordic festive village

Aldi advent calendar – the budget supermarket’s first-ever beauty advent calendar is full of cult brand dupes

Comments / 0

Related
thethreetomatoes.com

Leggings and Booties You’ll Love!

Note: Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links, we may earn commission. Our recent style column by Marla Tomazin on how to wear leggings and booties for a stylish look that you can wear just about everywhere, sparked a lot of interest in the best leggings for wearing out, and booties that look great with them. Here’s a round up of some of leggings that get top reviews from style editors and everyday legging wearers too. A few tips: wear a top that covers our butt, and buy a thicker legging.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

35 Buzzy Fall Beauty Finds That'll Sell Out Fast

You might not completely overhaul your beauty routine when fall rolls around, but it is a prime opportunity to make a few tweaks and edits. I don't know about you, but when the air starts to get crisper, the weather transition makes my skin freak out a little bit. So if you're also experiencing some dryness, you might switch up your skincare products and reach for heavier creams and moisturizers or ultra-hydrating oils and serums.
MAKEUP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
ELLE DECOR

The 35 Best Beauty Advent Calendars to Shop This Holiday Season

Holiday season is approaching quickly (like very quickly), and given how fast products have been selling out lately, the time to start gift shopping is now. One gift I’m definitely eyeing this holiday season? All the 2021 beauty Advent calendars that are on the market rn. Loaded with the best lineup of makeup, skincare, and hair products, these 35 best beauty Advent calendars are a must-buy this holiday season (I mean, who doesn’t want to open up a mini (or full-sized) product every day?). A little PSA, though: They’re selling and they’re selling fast, so pop them in your cart ASAP, considering that they’re basically the perfect gift for any beauty lover on your list.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Asbury Park Press

Advent calendars are flying off the shelves—here are the best ones you can still buy

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The 2021 holiday season is fast approaching and one of our favorite traditions is finding the best Advent calendars money can buy. This year we’ve scoured the web for the best top-selling Advent calendars that include everything from Lego sets to mouth-watering Godiva chocolates. Beware, many of these picks are already on the verge of selling out—the time to shop for your favorites is right now.
SHOPPING
In Style

These Makeup- and Skincare-Filled Beauty Advent Calendars Make the Perfect Holiday Gift

If you grew up in a household that rang in each holiday season with an advent calendar, then you know that no holiday is complete without one. In recent years, beauty advent calendars have gained popularity as a fun spin on the tradition — instead of opening tiny doors filled with festive treats, you'll start each day with a new mini skincare or makeup product. These beauty goodies include mascaras, lip balms, nail polishes, serums, and more, and many are even available from beloved beauty brands like Kiehl's, Charlotte Tilbury, and Benefit Cosmetics.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#On Beauty#Calendars#Beauty Products#Advent Calendar#No7#British#Cult Beauty#Boots Com Number
heatworld

The best rum advent calendars for a boozy December

Forget hot girl summer, we are fully in cosy girl autumn, and whilst we love our pumpkin spiced lattes, we are just as equally excited for Christmas. We can't have Christmas without having our favourite tipple on hand, and thanks to boozy advent calendars, that means having one seven days a week. But, if wine or gin really isn't your thing, then don't panic, these days there's a different advent calendar for everyone, even for your man who insists he doesn't want anything.
DRINKS
Hello Magazine

7 Best stationery advent calendars for kids

Searching for a more creative advent calendar this year? Stationery advent calendars are hugely popular right now and there's plenty of fun and festive themes ready to shop. From the Harry Potter stationery advent calendar to Friends, Marvel, and Batman, film fans will discover a range of everyday essentials in these stationery advent calendars. Plus, there's a whole host of Christmas themed stationery calendars stocked with everything from luxury Ballpoint Pens to crayons, highlighter pens and more must-have stationery.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

This Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends Advent Calendar Is On Track to Sell Out Fast

Advent calendars are the best way to bring Christmas joy to your children all December long. And if your little one is a Thomas & Friends fan, you’ll both love this item. The Thomas & Friends MINIS Advent Calendar from Fisher-Price gives kids 24 days of fun as they count down the days to Christmas with the famous blue train and his pals. Behind each flap is a miniature push-along train styled after everyone’s favorite talking trains —Thomas, Percy, Gordon, and more. Each figure is 0.98 x 1.97 x 1.38 inches, the perfect size for little hands. The calendar also features a...
SHOPPING
CBS DFW

Great 2021 Advent Calendars For The Whole Family

A classic way to get in the Christmas spirit is to count down the days until the holiday with an advent calendar. Advent calendars were first printed in the early 20th century, and have evolved from daily reveals of pictures to more complicated and varied versions that contain small gifts such as candy, action figures, makeup and even treats for your dog.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Fashion
Parade

18 Best Beauty Advent Calendars for All the Makeup and Beauty Enthusiasts

Remember when you were a kid and got a super cute advent calendar that opened up to a seasonal drawing of a snowflake or Santa Clause? Now, my kids get chocolate advent calendars and toy advent calendars that make the countdown to Christmas that much more exciting—and me feeling a bit jealous. Where is the adult advent calendar I need in my life? Well, the shopping goddesses have delivered in 2021: From wine advent calendars to the best beauty advent calendars, the holiday season just got a whole lot more exciting to me.
MAKEUP
The Independent

M&S beauty advent calendar review: Expect treats from Aveda, L’Occitane and more

Autumn is upon us, which means only one thing: the festive season is fast approaching. As we start making plans with friends and family in the run up to 25 December, another way to enjoy the countdown to Christmas is with a beauty advent calendar.Over the past few years, more and more brands and retailers have released their own versions, filled with mini and full-size products across make-up, skincare and haircare. Some are more anticipated than others, and luxury department store Liberty London is the market leader, with its gigantic beauty offering selling out every year since it first launched...
SKIN CARE
The Independent

Aldi’s first-ever beauty advent calendar is full of cult brand dupes – we took a peek inside

With the festive season fast approaching, there is an abundance of beauty advent calendars to get your hands on. For beauty aficionados, it’s the most fun way to kick off the countdown to Christmas.Every brand imaginable gets in on the action, with a growing list of participants every year: Liberty London, Cult Beauty, Jo Malone London and Charlotte Tilbury are just some leading the charge for 2021.They offer a great way to try a range of different products that you wouldn’t usually buy separately, or a chance to stock up on some of your cult favourites. The catch? beauty calendars...
MAKEUP
The Independent

Martin Lewis says M&S’s beauty advent calendar is ‘the big one’ – here’s how to buy it

M&S is known for launching one of the most hotly-anticipated of beauty advent calendars of the festive season each year, often with sell-out success.But, with so many to choose from, is the retailer’s offering really the best that money can buy? Well, according to money saving expert Martin Lewis, it is. The consumer champion who regularly dishes out great financial advice has given this year’s calendar his seal of approval, hailing it as the “big one” to buy for 2021.During a recent episode of The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, Lewis told viewers that the M&S calendar was one of...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Best wine advent calendars: Cheers to these Christmas countdowns

Contrary to popular belief (or what your parents might have told you…) you’re never too old for an advent calendar. But this year, swerve the chocolate and sweeties, because wine advent calendars offer the perfect boozy build-up to the big day.Sure, you could just buy a bottle of your favourite wine, but where’s the fun in that? Wine advent calendars offer the chance to discover new favourites (without committing to a full bottle) and, more importantly, inject a little childhood fun into those dark, December days. Let’s be honest, we all need it.The best advent calendars offer a variety of...
DRINKS
The Independent

Win a bundle of ELEMIS Christmas gift sets worth £324

There are hundreds of beauty gift sets on the shelves for 2021 – but few are quite so luxurious and indulgent as this year’s ELEMIS offering. From its cult cleansing balm to its much-loved pro-collagen collection, the brand has a stellar reputation for creating effective skincare that, as well as being a joy to use, achieves tangible results. Whether you’re in the market for a pampering bodycare edit or a selection of the brand’s facial skincare bestsellers, its Christmas offering won’t disappoint – and as an early festive treat, you could even get your hands on some of the most exciting buys for free.
SHOPPING
The Independent

John Lewis’s beauty advent calendar is back in stock today – is it bigger and better than ever?

While it might be too early for some to start thinking about the C-word, if you want to get your hands on a beauty advent calendar you have to get shopping now, because they’re on sale and the best ones sell out quickly.Every year there are more and more beauty advent calendar offerings from different brands and retailers, ever since the renowned London department store Liberty started the Christmas trend back in 2014. But some are more anticipated than others, if previous years are anything to go by.One such beauty advent calendar is the offering from John Lewis & Partners....
SKIN CARE
The Independent

The Independent

313K+
Followers
127K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy