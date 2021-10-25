Mike Flanagan Wants To Make A Star Wars Horror Movie

Eternals director Chloe Zhao would direct Feige’s Star Wars movie if asked. We’ve known for some time that Marvel boss Kevin Feige is producing a Star Wars movie. We even know who is writing that movie, Michael Waldron who worked with Feige on both Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That’s about all we know about that movie so far, though Zhao has given hints before that she may be tentatively involved in something Star Wars related. You can see that previous quote in the related section below. However most recently Zhao was speaking with The Playlist about of course the impending Eternals release. Once again, Zhao was asked about whether she’s consider making a Star Wars movie?

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO