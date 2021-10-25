Mike Flanagan Wants To Make A Star Wars Horror Movie

This week on the Sordid Cinema Podcast, we discuss Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Mass, the Netflix series which some critics are calling one of the best shows of 2021. The seven-episode creature feature smartly weaves together vampire tropes with biblical texts, blending horror with profound questions about spirituality, religion, and faith— and like Mike Flanagan’s best work, the show prioritizes characters and emotions over cheap scares and shock value. As long as expectations are in check, the series’ provides few scares. In fact, it’s the type of show that will sooner make you cry than have you jump out of your seat— but we love it no less! Sit back, relax, and listen to us discuss in great detail this small screen gem! Joining us this week is TV critic, Randy Dankievitch.
