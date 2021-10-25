CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: KeyBanc Downgrades Winnebago Industries (WGO) to Sector Weight as Supply Gets Better

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

KeyBanc analyst Brett Andress downgraded Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO)...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Upgrades Stellus Capital (SCM) to Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski upgraded Stellus Capital (NYSE: SCM) from Perform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wells Fargo Downgrades Aon Corp (AON) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan downgraded Aon Corp (NYSE: AON) from Overweight to Equal Weight with a price target of $326.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Aon Corp click here. For more ratings news on Aon Corp click here. Shares of Aon Corp closed at $319.92...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wells Fargo Starts Redwood Trust (RWT) at Equal Weight

Wells Fargo initiates coverage on Redwood Trust (NYSE: RWT) with a Equal Weight rating and a price target of $14.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Redwood Trust click here. For more ratings news on Redwood Trust click here. Shares of Redwood Trust closed at $13.56 yesterday.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Ault Global Holdings (DPW) Subsidiary BitNile Targets Growth to 20,000 Bitcoin Miners Increasing Total Hash Rate to 2.0 EH/s

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced that its subsidiary, BitNile, Inc. (“BitNile”), has increased its target of total Bitcoin miners to 20,000 as the Company’s board of directors approved the use of up to $140 million in future additional capital for expansion. The targeted increase of 16,000 Bitcoin miners would elevate the exahash per second (“EH/s”) total hash rate capacity from 0.4 EH/s, based on the 4,000 S19j Pro model Antminers previously announced, to 2.0 EH/s. The Company plans to purchase and install the additional 16,000 Bitcoin miners over the next 12 months, subject to raising the capital, and anticipates publishing the delivery schedule in the near future. Neither the Company nor BitNile currently have any written contracts or commitments for the additional capital required, and there can be no assurances that the capital will be raised on the timeline the Company anticipates, if at all.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades Thomson Reuters (TRI) to Sector Perform

RBC Capital analyst Drew McReynolds downgraded Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades Newell Rubbermaid (NWL) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Andrea Teixeira upgraded Newell Rubbermaid (NASDAQ: NWL) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Piper Sandler Downgrades Kemper Corp (KMPR) to Neutral

Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome downgraded Kemper Corp (NYSE: KMPR) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Misses Q1 EPS by 5c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ: AKTS) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.25), $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.20). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $2.04 million. For earnings history and...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

BOCOM Int'l Downgrades Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) to Neutal

BOCOM Int'l analyst Jingyi Zhang downgraded Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Downgrades Eastman Chemical (EMN) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Jeffrey Zekaukas downgraded Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) from Overweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Citi Downgrades Centene (CNC) to Neutral

Citi analyst Ralph Giacobbe downgraded Centene (NYSE: CNC) from Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Mizuho Securities Starts Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH) at Buy

Mizuho Securities analyst John Baumgartner initiates coverage on Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: LTH) with a Buy rating and ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Molson Coors (TAP) PT Lowered to $50 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Vivien Azer lowered the price target on Molson Coors (NYSE: TAP) to $50.00 (from $55.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Starts Tricon Residential inc. (TCN) at Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Richard Hill initiates coverage on Tricon Residential inc. (NYSE: TCN) with a Equalweight rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

