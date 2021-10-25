CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former 'Bachelor' host Chris Harrison is engaged

By Annie Martin
 6 days ago
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Former Bachelor host Chris Harrison is engaged to be married.

The 50-year-old television personality recently proposed to his girlfriend, Lauren Zima, in Napa Valley, Calif.

Harrison shared photos from his proposal Monday on Instagram. One of the pictures shows Harrison down on one knee as he slips the engagement ring onto Zima's finger.

"I love you @laurenzima The next chapter starts now!" he captioned the post.

Zima confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"We tell each other this all the time, and we said it again in an unforgettably beautiful moment this weekend: I didn't know love could be like this," the bride-to-be wrote.

"You are the most incredible partner," she told Harrison. "Thank you for loving me, championing me and asking me to marry you. Here's to the next amazing chapter, and all the rest."

Bachelor Nation alums Ben Higgins, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Colton Underwood and Ashley Iaconetti were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Oh heck yes!!!!!! This is incredible, so pumped!" Higgins wrote.

"Yes so happy for you two," Luyendyk added.

"Congratulations! So happy for you both," Underwood said.

Harrison and Zima have been together since August 2018, according to Us Weekly.

Harrison permanently exited the Bachelor franchise in June after 20 years as host. Harrison initially stepped away in February after "speaking in a way that perpetuates racism" in an interview with former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay.

Rueban
6d ago

I want him back. The bachelor and bachelorette series is not the same without him!!

GENEVA JACKSON
5d ago

congratulations now come back to the Bachelor ansd Bachelorette It's very boring without u

