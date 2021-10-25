CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hilaria Baldwin Breaks Silence After Husband Alec Baldwin Misfires Prop Gun in Fatal ‘Rust’ Set Shooting

By Erin Crabtree
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 6 days ago

Hilaria Baldwin broke her silence after husband Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of his film Rust, leading to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“My heart is with Halyna,” Hilaria, 37, wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 25. “Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec. It’s said, ‘There are no words’ because it’s impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support.”

Alec, 63, and Hilaria married in June 2012 and are parents of Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 13 months, and Maria, 7 months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LGxK6_0cc48ZpQ00
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin. Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock (

The actor, for his part, spoke out about the incident via Twitter on Friday, October 22. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he wrote. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that a weapon was “discharged” by Alec on the set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Thursday, October 21. Hutchins, 42, was pronounced dead at University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque. Director Joel Souza, who was also struck, was released from Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center on Friday.

“Mr. Baldwin came in voluntarily to speak with investigators,” sheriff’s office spokesman Juan Ríos said in a statement after the tragedy. The set was locked down as detectives tried to determine “what type of projectile was discharged.”

The film’s production company, Rust Movie Productions LLC, released a statement following Hutchins’ death: “The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones. We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event.”

Alec’s brother Stephen Baldwin reacted to the accident via Instagram on Thursday. “Asking for your prayers tonight friends,” he wrote. “Not much can be said other than please pray for all involved in the wake of this tragic accident thank you.”

Meanwhile, the 30 Rock alum’s 25-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin — whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger — noted via her Instagram Story on Friday, “My love and support go to Halnya [sic] Hutchins’ family and friends. Sending healing thoughts to Joel Souza. And wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today.”

Jensen Ackles, who stars alongside Alec in the movie, detailed the preparations on set for the use of firearms in a resurfaced video filmed days before the shooting.

“They had me pick my gun, they were like, ‘All right, what gun would you like?’ and I was like, ‘I don’t know?’ and the armorer was like, ‘Do you have gun experience?’” he explained at a Supernatural convention that took place from October 15 to 17. “I was like, ‘A little.’ And she’s like, ‘OK, well, this is how you load it, this is how we check it and make sure it’s safe.’”

Ackles, 43, claimed that the armorer informed him she was “going to put some blanks” in the gun and instructed him to “fire off a couple rounds” at the landscape in the distance.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 3

Related
nickiswift.com

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
CELEBRITIES
insideedition.com

Woman Who Accidentally Ran Over Boy 44 Years Ago Says Alec Baldwin Is 'On a Journey' After Fatal Shooting

Maryann Gray is living with the shame and guilt of accidentally killing someone, just like Alec Baldwin. In 1977, Gray was driving down a narrow country road outside Oxford, Ohio, going the speed limit of 45 miles per hour. All of a sudden, she says she saw a pale flash and felt a bump. She had hit and killed an 8-year-old boy named Brian, who ran into the street to get the mail.
OXFORD, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Baldwin
Person
Jensen Ackles
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Kim Basinger
Person
Ireland Baldwin
Person
Hilaria Baldwin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baldwin Family#Instagram#The Bonanza Creek Ranch
Whiskey Riff

Armorer On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Pissed Off Nicolas Cage On Set Of Previous Film Over Lack Of Safety

At this point, it’s pretty obvious the armorer on the set of Alec Baldwin’s upcoming movie Rust had NO business being anywhere near a firearm on a movie set. Last week, we learned of the tragic news of Alec Baldwin accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set while filming upcoming western movie Rust, after he was given a prop gun with live rounds in it. Director Joel Souza was also injured but released from the hospital. As more details come to light, we’re […] The post Armorer On Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Pissed Off Nicolas Cage On Set Of Previous Film Over Lack Of Safety first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MOVIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Alec Baldwin?

Alec Baldwin, 63, has been a versatile presence on the big screen, TV and theater since the mid-1980s. While it is his solid acting chops that have kept him working for so long, he is also well-known...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Alec Baldwin’s Rust stunt double accidentally fired two rounds before fatal shooting

A stunt double on the set of Rust reportedly fired two rounds of ammunition in an accident that was among a number of issues raised by crew members before actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer.Crew members on the New Mexico film set were in fact so concerned about safety conditions that some had walked off just hours before the Thursday incident, according to a new in-depth report.The Los Angeles Times, using its extensive network of Hollywood sources, spoke with several on-set witnesses to the production, a western called Rust filming on the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe....
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

'Rust' actress Jayde Martinez shares statement on Alec Baldwin shooting incident

A young actress who worked on the movie "Rust" issued a statement sharing her condolences with the family of accidental shooting victim Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was holding a gun on the set of the film that somehow went off, discharging a live round that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. As authorities in New Mexico continue to investigate the incident, representatives for child actress Jayde Martinez issued a statement to Fox News sharing her and her family’s sympathies for Hutchins' loved ones and wished Souza a speedy recovery.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Admits Alec Baldwin, Assistant Director David Halls & Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Are 'The Focus Of Investigation' In 'Rust' Shooting

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adam Mendoza is giving more details about the ongoing investigation into last week’s fatal shooting on set of Rust. On Thursday, October 21, Alec Baldwin, 63, was filming for the Western film when he pulled the trigger on a prop gun that was loaded with live ammunition, wounding director Joel Souza, 48, and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy