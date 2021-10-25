CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Grading the Jaguars: Offensive Line Impresses to Start 2021

By John Shipley
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HI0fT_0cc48Kpl00

The Jacksonville Jaguars left their bye week with a win under their belt and momentum off which to build. After six games—and 11 to go—where does this team stand? The first five losses painted a picture of a team with lots of places to improve, but some positives that can be taken away as well.

Through this series, we'll examine each unit; what's worked, what hasn't and what grade they've earned thus far. Next up, the offensive line, a group that had high expectations entering 2021 due to its continuity.

Positives

When it comes down to it, few positional units have been as consistent for the Jaguars as the offensive line. There have been issues with the offense, especially at the start of the season, but few of these issues were the fault of the Jaguars' offensive line. They have been boosted by Trevor Lawrence's advanced pocket movement, but they have also done their part.

Through seven weeks, only seven teams have allowed fewer sacks than the Jaguars, who have given up just 10. Sacks are arguably a quarterback stat, but it is a good reflection of the Jaguars' offensive line that they have faced teams with top pass-rushers like Houston's, Arizona's, Cincinnati's, and Tennessee's and have still not allowed Lawrence to be beaten down like other rookie quarterbacks have been. Through six games, the Jaguars have allowed 17 quarterback hits as well, with ranks No. 11 among all teams. Jacksonville is also No. 9 in adjusted sack rate (4.9%), per Football Outsiders.

All things considered, Lawrence has been protected well. This is even considering the fact the Jaguars have faced injuries up and down the interior offensive line, with only Cam Robinson, Andrew Norwell, and Jawaan Taylor starting each game. And when it comes to blocking for James Robinson, the Jaguars have been even better up front.

According to Football Outsiders, the Jaguars are sixth in the NFL in stuffed run %, allowing only 14% of their carries to be stopped at or behind the line of scrimmage, while ranking fourth in adjusted line yards per carry at 4.98. The Jaguars have frequently opened up gaping holes for Robinson, something that shows up both on tape and in the advanced metrics. While Robinson has improved in 2021 and has been excellent at the second-level and beyond, the Jaguars' offensive line deserves its credit for his production.

Negatives

The biggest negative facing the Jaguars' offensive line this season has been simple: injuries. The Jaguars have had to start three different combinations of starting units over the last three weeks after injuries to A.J. Cann and Brandon Linder. But that doesn't begin to tell the tale of the Jaguars' injury issues along the offensive line.

While the Jaguars started the same five offensive linemen for each of the first five weeks, there has only been one game this season where the offensive line stayed intact from the first snap to the last one -- Week 1 against the Houston Texans. Since then, the Jaguars have had to rely on Shatley, Bartch, and Will Richardson to step into games, with Richardson playing snaps at both left tackle and right guard.

Injuries happen throughout the NFL and especially along offensive lines, but the Jaguars entered the bye week with two veteran interior linemen on IR in Linder and Cann, while Bartch left the Week 6 victory in the first-half with a concussion. The Jaguars' tackles have stayed healthy all year long, but the interior of the line has been hit hard by injuries.

Aside from this, the Jaguars' only real negative mark along the offensive front has been that the tackles have been more up-and-down than one would hope for, though each has improved to a degree. Still, Robinson and Taylor have combined for 32 pressures per PFF, though Robinson leads the duo with 18 and is only 15th in pressures allowed among offensive tackles.

Overall Grade: A-

It is hard not to give the offensive line a top grade, even if it isn't a dominating unit. They may not have one blue-chip talent along the unit, but the offensive line has yet to be one of the reasons the Jaguars have truly lost a game. Instead, the unit has been the team's most consistent group of players from Week 1 through the bye week.

The Jaguars' offensive line isn't a dominant unit that is plowing through defenses like Cleveland's offensive line, but it is getting the job done on the ground and keeping Lawrence upright, especially compared to his rookie peers. The group can get better, but it is hard to complain about it much as things stand today.

Comments / 0

Related
JaguarReport

Jaguars vs. Titans: Notes and Thoughts at Halftime

The Jacksonville Jaguars couldn't get out of their own way in the first half of Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans, falling behind 24-13 at half-time after a myriad of issues. But what exactly took place in the first 30 minutes of the game and where do the Jaguars need to improve from here?
NFL
JaguarReport

Jaguars vs. Titans: Keys To the Game

The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4) have a chance to get back in the AFC South divisional race on Sunday, with a win over the Tennessee Titans (2-2). The Jags haven’t defeated the Titans since the early season game in 2019. For that matter, they’ve lost seven of the last eight. To do so this Sunday will require several keys, the highest priority of course being stopping running back Derrick Henry. That’s entire key to itself, so we’ll address it separately.
NFL
JaguarReport

Jaguars Mailbag: Turning the Focus to Thibodeaux, Elam and the Draft

Each week during this year's season, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguar Report Twitter...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Tennessee State
JaguarReport

Jaguars Unlock Next Level Of Lawrence's Game By Making Him Mobile

At 6-6, Trevor Lawrence can eat up field. One gallop from Lawrence matches three of someone chasing him and given open grass, he becomes infinitely more athletic than one would think for a quarterback who is billed as a pure pocket passer. Still, through the Jacksonville Jaguars three preseason games, the rookie was kept largely in the pocket.
NFL
JaguarReport

Just How Much Has Trevor Lawrence Improved Since Week 1?

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is one of just two rookie first-round quarterbacks who have yet to find a win through the first month of the season, but don't let that cloud what Lawrence has felt, his coaches and fans have seen, and what defenses have to prepare for: his rapid improvement.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
JaguarReport

Grading the Jaguars: Lawrence's Improvement Boosts Quarterback Room

The Jacksonville Jaguars are headed into the bye week with a win under their belt and momentum off which to build. After six games—and nine to go—where does this team stand? The first five losses painted a picture of a team with lots of places to improve, but some positives that can be taken away as well.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Grading#Concussion#American Football#Football Outsiders
JaguarReport

Jaguars 23, Dolphins 20: Game Balls

The Jacksonville Jaguars got back in the win column on Sunday, beating the Miami Dolphins 23-20 on the heels of a last-second Matthew Wright field goal as time expired. It took a lot of lucky breaks, but for the first time in 21 attempts, the Jaguars have won -- and it was all due to some key performances from up and down the roster.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
JaguarReport

How Did Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Feel After 1st NFL Win?

It may have taken six weeks, but Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence picked up his first win in the NFL in a 23-20 win over the Miami Dolphins. In the win, Lawrence completed 25 passes on 41 attempts for 319 yards and a touchdown. The 319 passing yards mark the most for the rookie since Week 1 against the Houston Texans.
NFL
JaguarReport

JaguarReport

Jacksonville, FL
501
Followers
775
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

Comments / 0

Community Policy