Agriculture

2021 Has Been a Perfect Storm for a Pumpkin Shortage

By Mike Pomranz
marthastewart.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has left most of the world dealing with shortages of all kinds thanks to shipping and staffing issues. But for produce, the potential stumbling blocks go beyond a pandemic—things like weather and wildfires can lead to problems even in years without a global health...

capecod.com

30 years ago today: The Perfect Storm

CAPE COD – As Cape Cod recovers from the massive nor’easter Wednesday, 30 years ago, another storm with eerily similar characteristics was battering the Cape. Dubbed “The Perfect Storm”, it was actually two systems that came together offshore. A low pressure combined with remnants of Hurricane Grace to explode into a monster that actually backed up westerly into coastal New England. The single worst incident was the sinking of the Gloucester based swordfishing vessel “Andrea Gail” with all hands lost. The tragedy was transcribed with great detail by Truro author Sebastian Junger and turned into a major motion picture starring Doug Clooney. Here in the Cape for what seemed like an eternity, near hurricane force easterly winds lashed the coast with pounding surf. An assistant harbormaster at the time in Provincetown told this reporter the wind gate at the office on Macmillan Wharf registered 79 MPH.
ENVIRONMENT
MassLive.com

It’s been 30 years since deadly ‘Perfect Storm’ tore through southern New England with high seas and wind gusts

Thirty years ago this weekend, the “Perfect Storm” touched down in southern New England, leading to the deaths of 13 people and causing more than $200 million in damages. The storm on Oct. 30-31, 1991, also known as the No-Name Storm, Unnamed Hurricane, or Halloween Storm, first formed in the North Atlantic but was pushed south by an area of high pressure. It turned into a powerful nor’easter that absorbed energy and tropical moisture from Hurricane Grace, according to the National Weather Service.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Chicago

National Reports of Pumpkin Shortage Not True in Peoria Area

National reports of fungus and wet weather threatening U.S. pumpkin crops may have pumpkin lovers spooked ahead of Halloween and Thanksgiving. But pumpkin farmers and experts say there is nothing to fear locally. For Peoria-area pumpkin farmers and manufacturers, the frights of fungus and excessive moisture have largely avoided the...
PEORIA, IL
KXAN

Extreme weather causing pumpkin shortage for local pumpkin patches

BASTROP (KXAN) –Every autumn, Barton Hill Farm in Bastrop transforms their 118-acre farm into a fall festival for thousands to enjoy. From apple cannons to hayrides they have it all. They even turn their corn stalks into a 5-acre corn maze. This year their maze is SpaceX themed, in honor of Tesla moving its headquarters […]
BASTROP, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

UGA researchers continue quest for 'perfect pumpkin'

ATHENS — The quest for the perfect pumpkin each fall doesn’t start at the local patch. In fact, it starts up to 10 years prior for researchers like University of Georgia plant geneticist Cecilia McGregor. McGregor leads breeding efforts in the selective pumpkin variety called the “Orange Bulldog,” following the retirement of the program’s founder, horticulturist George Boyhan.
WILDLIFE
WJBF

Pumpkin shortage impacting pumpkin patches across the southeast

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF)– This year, Halloween is happening in the midst of a pumpkin shortage. Joey Zeller goes to St. Bartholomew’s Church, and he organizes their annual pumpkin patch. “It’s a lot of fun just working to figure out where we’re going to get the pumpkins from and talking to the farmers seeing how […]
AGRICULTURE
Gillette News Record

Youngsters hunt for the perfect pumpkins at the pool

Children and their parents had a hauntingly good time hunting for the perfect pumpkins to grace their front porches while keeping warm this past Friday, as the Campbell County Recreation Center hosted its Pumpkin Plunge festivities. A must-have for any child as Halloween nears, the sizeable pumpkins floated effortlessly around...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Only In Minnesota

These 11 Charming Pumpkin Patches In Minnesota Are Picture Perfect For A Fall Day

There’s nothing like choosing the perfect pumpkin to put you in the fall spirit. It’s a tradition that takes most of us back to our childhood: scooping out the guts, carving a goofy face, and lighting a candle. But you can’t make a jack-o’-lantern until you find the perfect pumpkin. Big or small, warty or […] The post These 11 Charming Pumpkin Patches In Minnesota Are Picture Perfect For A Fall Day appeared first on Only In Your State.
MINNESOTA STATE
Only In Indiana

In 1994, Indiana Plunged Into An Arctic Freeze That Makes Most Winters Look Downright Mild

Winter in Indiana is generally nothing too crazy — we get some snow, some ice, some cold(ish) temperatures, and then all of a sudden it’s spring and we wonder if winter even happened at all! There’s usually a few cold snaps, and a couple snowstorms, letting us Hoosiers get out and embrace the season. But […] The post In 1994, Indiana Plunged Into An Arctic Freeze That Makes Most Winters Look Downright Mild appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
silvertonstandard.com

A Perfect Storm: Letter from the Editor

Hi Silverton. It’s me again. Last I wrote, the rainbows and fog of summer were hugging the peaks still. I’ve been in this position for just over 3 months and, after the events of last week, it’s definitely time for a check-in. From when I’ve been a complete outsider who visited family once or twice a year, to when I worked the Farmers Market for an entire summer, to now, in this position I see a…
SILVERTON, CO
ABC10

While the rain has been welcome to some, for those without shelter it's a nightmare | Storm shelters activated

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Torrential rains have been forecasted to hit Sacramento this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. In preparation, the city and county of Sacramento have coordinated efforts to protect the unsheltered, providing relief during the storm. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and City Manager Howard Chan announced the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri’s Cold Weather Rule Underway

(Missourinet) Missouri’s Cold Weather Rule has begun to help keep customers from having their utilities shut off this winter. Alisa Nelson reports. The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule is designed to protect customers, under certain conditions, from having their heat-related utilities disconnected in the winter months. Qualifying customers...
MISSOURI STATE
ScienceAlert

What's Behind The Strange Drop in American Body Temperatures Over The Past 200 Years?

The human body is often said to rest at a healthy internal temperature of 37 degrees Celsius, or 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit. This average was established two centuries ago in France, and yet in the meantime, it seems our 'normal' physiology has changed ever so slightly. Early last year, researchers in the United States combed Civil War veteran records and national health surveys and found temperatures among men born at the turn of this century were 0.59 degrees Celsius cooler than those men born around two hundred years earlier. Women, on the other hand, had seen a 0.32 degrees Celsius decline since the 1890s.  At the...
HEALTH

