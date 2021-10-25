CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Return to Cranford

WITF
WITF
 6 days ago

Judi Dench, Imelda Staunton, Francesca Annis and Julia McKenzie return in the award-winning drama based on the novels by Elizabeth Gaskell. Cranford, where all changes and all remains the same, and Miss Matty’s house is full of life and bustle. Her...

www.witf.org

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Neil Patrick Harris' Uncoupled Comedy Adds Tuc Watkins as Ex-Hubby; Tisha Campbell, Marcia Gay Harden Also Cast

Neil Patrick Harris and Tuc Watkins will play almost-exes in Darren Star’s new Netflix series Uncoupled. The recently announced half-hour comedy is centered on NPH’s Michael Lawson, who thinks his life is perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years. “Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares: losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties,” per the official logline. Watkins — whose myriad credits include ABC’s One Life to Live and Desperate Housewives, as well as Netflix’s The Boys in the Band — will recur as...
TV & VIDEOS
NJ.com

Girl Scouts of Cranford honor Bronze Award recipients

The Girl Scouts of Cranford Service Unit 48 honored four troops for earning the Bronze Award, the highest honor a Junior Girl Scout can achieve. The awards were earned while the troops were in fourth and fifth grade, but the recognition ceremony was delayed to accommodate the safety protocols in place for COVID-19.
CRANFORD, NJ
Variety

Josh O’Connor, Paul Mescal Unite for Gay Romance ‘History of Sound’ From Oliver Hermanus – AFM

“The Crown” star and recent Emmy winner Josh O’Connor and “Normal People” BAFTA winner Paul Mescal will star in gay romance “The History of Sound,” an Oliver Hermanus-directed adaptation of an award-winning short story. Produced by End Cue, the story follows two young men, Lionel (Mescal) and David (O’Connor), who, during the WW1 period, set out to record the lives, voices and music of their countrymen. An official description of the pic reads: “In this snatched, short-lived moment in their young lives, and while discovering the epic sweep of the U.S., both men are deeply changed.” “The History of Sound” is based...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francesca Annis
Person
Elizabeth Gaskell
Person
Imelda Staunton
Person
Judi Dench
Essence

Remembering Tituba, The Enslaved Woman At The Center Of The Salem Witch Trials

Women with lime green pigmentation, pointed hats and elongated, pimpled noses are one of the primary emblems of Halloween. They’re the ones plastered on the walls of elementary schools during the fall and who people aspire to look like when piecing together their costumes. When considering them through a more historical lens, we are commonly introduced to witches through the Salem witch trials — the infamous prosecutions of over 100 people following the exhibition of strange and unusual behavior in a Puritan town. In our learnings about one of the country’s first literal witch hunt, one person stands out; Tituba, an enslaved woman who was one of the first women to be accused of witchcraft.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Morning Call

Bethlehem’s Daniel Roebuck has a spooky new role in ‘The Munsters’ movie

Bethlehem’s Daniel Roebuck was driving a rental car in Illinois with his wife, Tammy, who was wearing a T-shirt from the classic, campy ‘60s sitcom “The Munsters.” His phone rings. He sees that it’s heavy-metal musician and horror film-maker Rob Zombie calling. “He says to me: ‘Hey Dan, how have you been? I was wondering if you would play Grandpa?” Roebuck said. “I literally said ‘Rob if this ...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Observer

‘Exciting’ return

Jennifer Cody, a veteran of Broadway, film and television who earned a B.F.A. in Acting at the State University of New York at Fredonia in 1991, has returned to campus as choreographer of “The Wild Party,” the first show of the campus’ 2021-22 Walter Gloor Mainstage Season. During a three-week...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Return To Cranford
unionnewsdaily.com

Girl Scouts of Cranford honor Bronze Award recipients

CRANFORD, NJ — The Girl Scouts of Cranford Service Unit 48 honored four troops for earning the Bronze Award, the highest honor a Junior Girl Scout can achieve. The awards were earned while the troops were in fourth and fifth grade, but the recognition ceremony was delayed to accommodate COVID-19 safety protocols.
CRANFORD, NJ
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy