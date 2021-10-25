Michigan’s two largest energy providers launch ‘MI Community Solar’

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)–Michigan’s two largest energy providers have launched an education platform called, MI Community Solar.

The campaign promotes Michigan communities to use solar energy.

The campaign includes experts from DTE and Consumers Energy discussing the opportunity to go solar together.

“ MI Community Solar is an inclusive, equitable approach to building a community of solar participants, powered by all of us and supporting a greener future for Michigan,” said Sarah Nielsen with Consumers Energy. “We’re also building sustainable communities by supporting good union jobs going to local workers – because we must ensure that the transition to a green economy is just and that workers are not left behind.”

The campaign will let Michiganders use clean energy for fewer dollars a month.

“ MI Community Solar is not just about the great work we’re doing today to build communities of solar users; it’s about more solar projects to come from DTE and other Michigan energy companies,” said Brian Calka, director of renewable energy solutions at DTE Energy. “Non-regulated local energy projects have the potential to drive higher costs to Michigan consumers. We are also moving at a much faster pace gaining economies of scale that can’t be replicated in the private market.”

DTE Energy electric customers can sign up for MIGreenPower at https://newlook.dteenergy.com/wps/wcm/connect/dte-web/quicklinks/migreenpower [newlook.dteenergy.com] .

Consumers Energy electric customers can get more information at https://www.consumersenergy.com/residential/renewable-energy .

