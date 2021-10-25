Drew Brees will reportedly appear on ESPN2's 'Manning Cast' for Saints' MNF game

Drew Brees is moving to Monday Night Football — well, at least for just this one time.

The former NFL quarterback will be one of the guests with fellow legendary quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning for ESPN2’s “Manning Cast” on Monday night when the New Orleans Saints visit the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN’s Mike Triplett.

Brees is expected to join the broadcast during the second half of the game. His appearance will give Saints fans a chance to receive live insight from the franchise’s former quarterback while the current team plays.

The 42-year-old has fully transitioned to his broadcasting career since retiring back in March, working as a studio analyst for NBC Sports for Sunday Night Football games.

ESPN’s “Manning Cast” is a little less buttoned up and should feature a more casual conversation about football and anything else while he watches the game with the Manning brothers.

The “Manning Cast” has been a relatively successful alternative broadcast to the regular Monday Night Football booth, but has been on a scheduled break since Week 3.

Monday’s game between the Saints and Seahawks marks its return, although it’s unclear who the other guests will be in addition to Brees.

Perhaps their father, Archie Manning — another former Saints quarterback — could join the show?

