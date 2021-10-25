CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

'Dear Rays, Montreal won't pay for your new stadium' billboard up near Trop

By Colleen Wright
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WLUT8_0cc4701100
Renaud Brossard, Quebec Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, talks with reporters as he unveiled a billboard right next to the Tropicana Field telling the Tampa Bay Rays that taxpayers wouldn’t pay for their new stadium in Montréal, in the parking lot at Tropicana Field on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 in St. Petersburg. “The Rays are welcome to play in Montreal, but Quebec taxpayers aren’t going to pay for a new stadium,” said Brossard, Quebec Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. The electronic billboard says “Dear Rays, Montréal won’t pay for your new stadium. Sincerely, Taxpayers.” [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Right next to the Interstate 275 exit for The Pier, between flashes of ads for light beer, is a message on a billboard from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Every minute or so, “Dear Rays, Montreal won’t pay for your new stadium. Sincerely, Taxpayers” lights up just west of Tropicana Field.

It’s a stark message for the Rays, which has been exploring splitting future seasons between Tampa Bay and Montreal, a move they say would make the organization more financially viable in Tampa Bay long-term. The Rays’ lease at Tropicana Field is up in 2027, and the topic has dominated the St. Petersburg mayoral race, which ends Nov. 2. Tampa has been working on finding a site for the Rays in Ybor City.

Renaud Brossard, Quebec Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, flew down for less than 48 hours to host a press conference Monday morning underneath the billboard outside Lot 2 at Tropicana Field. He said he hoped the Rays were in the World Series so he could go to a game.

Brossard said his organization, which he said is not-for-profit and nonpartisan, wanted to send a clear message to the Rays that Quebec taxpayers are against any kind of subsidies to build a stadium in Montreal for a part-time, or even full-time, Rays team. He cited a March poll, where 60 percent of 1,000 Quebecers surveyed do not want public money to go toward the construction of a baseball stadium in Montreal, a project led by billionaire Stephen Bronfman.

Bronfman’s group has registered as a lobbyist with the government of Quebec to get a subsidy for the construction of a new stadium in downtown Montreal. Broussard said they want a new stadium, as they are not interested in using the Olympic Stadium in Montreal.

“If the Rays want to come and play in Montreal, they’re more than welcome to do it, we’ll give them a warm Canadian welcome,” Brossard said. “But we’re not going to let them use our wallets as an open bar.”

Brossard said it’s not clear how much public money Bronfman’s group is seeking or what the burden would be on taxpayers. Transparency, he said, is another problem clouding the project.

“It’s all being negotiated behind closed doors and that’s one of our issues,” he said.

Brossard said taxpayers in Quebec are on average about $50,000 in debt per capita, and the City of Montreal faces a hundred million dollar budget shortfall. He said even if funds were available, that money should be spent on infrastructure, the ailing healthcare system or reducing what he says is the highest tax burden in North America.

Brossard said the organization has been working on the ad for about a month and spent $1,300 on the digital ad for one week. He said they are leading a similar public advocacy campaign in Montreal.

The Rays did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area.

