Today has already been pretty overwhelming as we welcome the arrival of the new Disney Genie system in Disney World!. There’s the free Genie tip board in the My Disney Experience app, with suggestions for helping you plan out your day. If you want to really maximize your schedule, you can purchase the Disney Genie+ add-on to skip the standby lines for attractions and use the new Lightning Lanes. But if you want to use Lightning Lanes on some of Disney World’s most popular rides, you’ll need to purchase access individually — and Disney Resort guests get an advantage!

TRAVEL ・ 12 DAYS AGO